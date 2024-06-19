Bioelectric Medicine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bioelectric Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioelectric medicine market is experiencing robust growth, projected to increase from $22.68 billion in 2023 to $24.69 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This market is expected to reach $35 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as increasing demand for non-invasive treatments, higher healthcare expenditure, a growing patient population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about healthcare innovations.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Propelling Market Growth

The increasing healthcare expenditure is a significant driver for the bioelectric medicine market. As healthcare spending rises, driven by an aging population, advancements in medical technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is greater investment in research, development, and adoption of innovative bioelectric therapies.

Key Market Players and Trends

Major companies in the bioelectric medicine market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cochlear Ltd., LivaNova PLC, Bioventus LLC, Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Nevro Corporation, Axonics Inc., Zynex Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Stimwave LLC, Setpoint Medical Corporation, ReShape Lifesciences Inc., ElectroCore Inc., NeuroMetrix Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Galvani Bioelectronics, MicroTransponder Inc., BioElectronics Corporation, and Cerbomed GmbH.

Technological Advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy

Innovative advancements in bioelectric medicine, such as software-enabled general wellness bioelectric medicines, are enhancing deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the bioelectric medicine market in 2023, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and widespread adoption of innovative medical technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, a rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about bioelectric medicine.

Market Segmentation

The bioelectric medicine market can be segmented as follows:

1. By Type:

o Implantable Electroceutical Devices

o Non-Invasive Electroceutical Devices

2. By Product:

o Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators

o Cardiac Pacemakers

o Cochlear Implants

o Spinal Cord Stimulators

o Deep Brain Stimulators

o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators (TENS)

o Sacral Nerve Stimulators

o Vagus Nerve Stimulators

o Other Products

3. By Application:

o Arrhythmia

o Pain Management

o Sensorineural Hearing Loss

o Parkinson’s Disease

o Tremor

o Depression

o Treatment-Resistant Depression

o Epilepsy

o Other Applications

4. By End Use:

o Hospitals

o Other End Uses

Future Outlook

The bioelectric medicine market is set for significant expansion due to continuous technological advancements, integration with telemedicine and digital health, increasing investments, and the development of miniaturized devices. These trends, coupled with rising healthcare expenditure and a growing patient population, will drive the market's growth, offering new and innovative therapeutic options for various chronic conditions.

