Animal Model Market Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal model market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $1.76 billion in 2023 to $1.92 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of animal models in biomedical research, substantial investments in drug development, and the expanding focus on precision medicine within the healthcare sector.

Expanding Applications Drive Market Growth

The animal model market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching approximately $2.69 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include advancements in genetic engineering, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating effective treatments and vaccines. Major trends in this period include heightened utilization of animal models in drug discovery, the emergence of humanized mouse models due to physiological similarities, and accelerated research driven by personalized medicine demands.

Key Players and Innovations

Leading companies such as Eurofins Scientific SE, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., and Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd. are driving market dynamics through innovative product developments. For example, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. introduced the NCG mouse strains in January 2024, a triple-immunodeficient model designed to enhance the accuracy of preclinical studies across various biomedical fields.

Market Segments

The animal model market is segmented based on:

• Animal Type: Mice, Rat, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, Hamsters, Other Animal Types

• Technology: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Embryonic Stem Cell Injection, Nuclear Transfer, Other Technologies

• Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Basic Research, Other Applications

• End User: Research Institutes, Educational Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the animal model market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional analysis and growth opportunities are provided in the comprehensive market report.

Understanding Animal Models in Research

Animal models, integral to scientific research, simulate human biological processes and disease mechanisms, enabling the evaluation of new treatments and interventions. These models play a crucial role in advancing medical knowledge and bridging the gap between laboratory research and clinical applications.

