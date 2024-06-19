Color Cosmetics Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $68.18 Billion by 2028

Color Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Color Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The color cosmetics market, encompassing products used to enhance facial features and nails, is set for robust growth in the coming years. Starting from $48.08 billion in 2023, the market is projected to rise to $51.45 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. It will grow to $68.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth can be attributed to shifts in consumer preferences towards makeup trends, increased disposable incomes, and the influence of social media and celebrities on beauty standards.

Rising E-Commerce and Consumer Trends Drive Market Growth

The surge in online shopping platforms is expected to fuel the expansion of the color cosmetics market. E-commerce offers unparalleled convenience, allowing consumers to purchase products from the comfort of their homes or on the go. The visual appeal of color cosmetics makes them particularly suitable for online sales, contributing significantly to market growth. For instance, U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached $277.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023, highlighting the sector's rapid expansion and its impact on the color cosmetics market.

Explore the global color cosmetics market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15148&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as L'Oréal SA, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Shiseido Company Limited are at the forefront of innovation in the color cosmetics market. These companies prioritize introducing novel products, including adaptive skin technology that enhances natural skin resilience. For example, Prada recently launched Prada Skin and Prada Color, featuring skincare and color-correcting cosmetics employing adaptive skin technology to bolster skin resilience.

Market Segments

• Product Category: Nail Products, Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effects Products

• Prices: Economic, Premium

• Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Direct Selling, E-Commerce

• Application: Nail Products, Hair Products, Lip Products, Face Products, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the color cosmetics market in 2023, driven by high consumer spending on beauty products and the presence of leading market players. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global color cosmetics market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/color-cosmetics-global-market-report

Color Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Color Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on color cosmetics market size, color cosmetics market drivers and trends, color cosmetics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The color cosmetics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-food-and-cosmetics-global-market-report

Mineral Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-cosmetics-global-market-report

Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydroxychloroquines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293