Kiwi Fruit Revolution: Global Market Insights 2024

Kiwi Fruit Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Kiwi Fruit Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kiwi fruit market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with the market size expanding from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $1.90 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of health benefits associated with kiwi fruit, advancements in transportation and logistics, and a rise in demand for exotic fruits in developed markets. Moreover, adoption of modern agricultural practices and favorable trade agreements have further fueled market expansion.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

The forecast period anticipates continued strong growth, with the kiwi fruit market projected to grow to $2.53 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Key drivers include a persistent focus on healthy eating habits, climate change impacting traditional growing regions and necessitating exploration of new cultivation areas, and a shift towards organic and sustainably produced kiwi fruit. Government initiatives supporting fruit farming and export diversification, coupled with changing demographics and urbanization, are also influencing consumption patterns positively.

Explore the global kiwi fruit market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15409&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Dole plc, Zespri Group Limited, and Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. are actively innovating in the kiwi fruit market. Innovations include the development of new varieties with improved flavor profiles and extended shelf life. Companies are also integrating kiwi fruit into functional food and nutraceutical products to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

In a notable development, Pharmactive Biotech Products S.L.U. introduced KWD+, a concentrated kiwi fruit extract enriched with actinidin and antioxidants. This innovation targets specific consumer demographics such as athletes, the elderly, and vegans, potentially broadening the market scope beyond fresh fruit consumption.

Key Market Segments

• Product Type: Fresh Kiwi, Processed Kiwi

• Nature: Organic, Conventional

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Channels

• Application: Direct Consumption, Jams, Sauce, Ice cream, Salad, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the kiwi fruit market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from increasing consumption and production of kiwi fruit, supported by favorable climatic conditions and growing export opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global kiwi fruit market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kiwi-fruit-global-market-report

Kiwi Fruit Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Kiwi Fruit Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on kiwi fruit market size, kiwi fruit market drivers and trends, kiwi fruit market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The kiwi fruit market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Fruits And Vegetables Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-global-market-report

Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-fruit-and-nut-farming-global-market-report

Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fruit-and-vegetable-ingredients-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293