Facial Beauty Devices Market 2024: Shaping Beauty Standards

It will grow to $35.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The facial beauty devices market encompasses innovative skincare tools designed to enhance facial appearance, offering benefits such as firming, toning, and anti-aging properties. These devices address various skin concerns, promote better absorption of skincare products, boost metabolism, and stimulate blood circulation.

Market Size

The facial beauty devices market has witnessed rapid growth, projected to increase from $15.80 billion in 2023 to $18.81 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 19.1%. This growth trajectory is attributed to rising consumer awareness, ongoing clinical research, and the increasing availability of facial beauty devices.

Drivers of Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $35.32 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 17.1%. Factors driving this growth include the increasing preference for non-invasive skincare solutions, advancements in facial beauty device technologies, affordability improvements, and the growing demand for evidence-based skincare solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the facial beauty devices market, such as Hitachi Ltd., Procter & Gamble, and Panasonic Corporation, are focusing on integrating advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, AMIRO's recent launch of the AMIRO S2 SEAL and AMIRO LumoMax highlights innovations in optoelectronic technology for precise skincare treatments.

Key Trends in the Forecast Period

Key trends driving market dynamics through 2028 include the integration of smart features in facial beauty devices, advancements in non-invasive anti-aging solutions, and the adoption of adaptive skincare technologies.

Segments

• Type: Cleansing Devices, Oxygen And Steamer, Dermal Rollers, Acne Removal Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Other Types

• Mode Of Operation: Electric, Battery Operated, Manual, Devices, Other Modes Of Operations

• Application: Beauty Salon, Household, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the facial beauty devices market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high consumer spending. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and rising beauty consciousness.

Facial Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Facial Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on facial beauty devices market size, facial beauty devices market drivers and trends, facial beauty devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The facial beauty devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

