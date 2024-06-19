Generative AI in Movies: 2024 Global Trends and Forecasts

Generative AI In Movies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative AI in movies market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $0.26 billion in 2023, the market is anticipated to reach $0.32 billion in 2024, growing at a robust CAGR of 24%. This growth is attributed to factors such as decreased labor costs, enhanced efficiency, improved creativity, and advancements in visual effects technologies.

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

The generative AI in movies market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $0.77 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.1%. Key drivers in this forecast period include interdisciplinary influences, increased audience acceptance, ethical considerations, algorithmic improvements, enhanced computational power, and the availability of high-quality data. Emerging trends such as real-time script adaptation, virtual actor creation, AI-enhanced visual effects, and predictive analytics for box office success are set to redefine filmmaking processes.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies such as Sony Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., and Autodesk Inc. are at the forefront of developing advanced AI technologies for content creation and audience engagement in filmmaking. For instance, Runway AI Inc. introduced Gen-1 and Gen-2 AI tools in May 2023, enabling users to generate videos from existing footage and create new videos based on text prompts, respectively.

Emerging Trends in Film Technology

Innovations like text-to-video artificial intelligence are revolutionizing film production by automating tasks like scene generation and visual effects rendering. These advancements streamline production workflows, allowing filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life more efficiently than ever before.

Generative AI In Movies Market Segments

• Type: Content Generation, Visual Effects, Postproduction And Editing, Budget Optimization, Audience Engagement, Creative Inspiration

• Deployment: Cloud-Based, Hybrid

• Application: Filmmaking And Production, Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR), Marketing And Promotion, Movie Recommendation

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the generative AI in movies market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Comprehensive regional dynamics and growth opportunities are detailed in the full report.

