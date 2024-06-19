Transforming Food Industry: Sustainable Practices Market Report 2024

Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $161.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental friendly and sustainable food market refers to food products and practices that prioritize minimal environmental impact, biodiversity promotion, and social equity across production, distribution, and consumption. These practices aim to support healthier ecosystems and communities through responsible agricultural methods and consumption choices.

Market Size and Growth Drivers

The environmental friendly and sustainable food market has experienced robust growth and is set to continue expanding. Starting at $115.9 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $124.17 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for organic produce, heightened awareness of climate change, adoption of eco-friendly farming practices, and the global food sovereignty movement.

Rising Demand for Organic Produce

The demand for organic produce is a significant driver of growth in the environmentally friendly and sustainable food market. Consumers are increasingly aware of the health and environmental benefits associated with organic products. Organic farming practices minimize environmental impact, promote ecological balance, and support long-term agricultural sustainability. For example, organic food sales in the United States reached $56.4 billion in 2021, reflecting a 12.4% increase from the previous year, according to the Organic Trade Association.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies in the environmental friendly and sustainable food market, such as WhiteWave Foods Company, Beyond Meat Inc., and Clif Bar & Company, are focusing on innovative technologies to meet consumer demands. One notable advancement is cellular agriculture techniques, which involve cultivating animal cells in a controlled environment outside the animal's body. For instance, Air Protein has developed "air meat," a meat alternative produced using microbes that convert recycled carbon dioxide into protein. This carbon-negative approach aims to reduce agriculture's climate impact by utilizing carbon dioxide to produce protein, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability.

Market Trends

Innovative trends shaping the market include certification standards for sustainable practices, expansion of regenerative agriculture methods, advancements in food waste reduction technologies, and the growth of food cooperatives and collective purchasing initiatives. These trends underscore the industry's commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and environmental stewardship.

Market Segments

The environmental friendly and sustainable food market is segmented based on:

Product Type: Organic Food, Plant-Based or Alternative Proteins, Sustainable Seafood, Other Products

Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Foodservice Providers, Other Channels

Application: 16-34 Years Old, 35-54 Years Old, Over 55 Years Old

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Rapidly Growing

North America emerged as the largest region in the environmental friendly and sustainable food market in 2023, driven by strong consumer awareness and regulatory support. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to increasing disposable incomes, rising consumer awareness, and growing adoption of sustainable food practices.

Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on environmental friendly and sustainable food market size, environmental friendly and sustainable food market drivers and trends, environmental friendly and sustainable food market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The environmental friendly and sustainable food market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

