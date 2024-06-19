Generative AI Revolution in Media: Global Market Report 2024 - 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative AI in media market size is projected to grow from $2 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to real-time content generation, streamlined workflows, increased computational power, the rise of deep learning, industry demand, and open-source communities.

Exponential Growth Driven by Technological Advancements
The generative AI in media market is expected to see exponential growth, reaching $7.48 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 30.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include data availability and quality, edge computing and on-device AI, user-generated content and co-creation, content personalization and recommendation, and ethical AI practices.

Key players such as Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corporation are investing heavily in AI-powered content curation and hyper-realistic content generation. For instance, Microsoft Corporation launched the Retail Media Creative Studio in January 2024, an advanced generative AI ad creation tool designed to enhance advertising content and user engagement.

Trends in the Market
In the forecast period, major trends include AI-powered content curation, hyper-realistic content generation, cross-platform integration, and AI-generated music and sound design. The growing acceptance of visual media is expected to further propel market growth, with AI algorithms creating lifelike scenes and animations based on diverse visual datasets.

Generative AI In Media Market Segments
• Technology: Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Audio Processing, Reinforcement Learning
• Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise
• Application: Content Creation, Personalized Recommendations, Visual Effects And Animation, Data Analysis And Insights, Gaming And Interactive Experiences, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market
North America emerged as the largest region in the generative AI in media market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Generative AI In Media Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Generative AI In Media Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on generative AI in media market size, generative AI in media market drivers and trends, generative AI in media market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The generative AI in media market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

