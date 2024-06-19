Enhancing Taste, Embracing Health: Ice Cream Market Insights 2024

Non-Dairy Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-dairy ice cream market has experienced rapid expansion as consumers increasingly seek plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy products. It is projected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $1.03 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth trend can be attributed to evolving dietary preferences, cultural diversity, and the rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets.

Changing Dietary Preferences Drive Market Expansion

The market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $1.57 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include government regulations favoring healthier food options, increased affordability, and the availability of allergen-free products. Additionally, innovations in flavors and ingredients are enhancing consumer appeal and expanding market reach.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Nestlé S.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings Inc. are driving innovation in non-dairy ice cream products. Companies like Magnum are introducing innovative offerings such as the vegan blueberry cookie ice cream with a sorbet center, catering specifically to the growing vegan consumer base.

Innovation in Ingredients and Packaging

Innovations in ingredients, including sorbet centers and functional additives, are reshaping product offerings and driving premiumization in the market. Companies are also focusing on sustainable packaging solutions to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Segments

• Flavor: Chocolate, Caramel, Coconut, Vanilla, Coffee, Fruit, Cookies And Cream, Strawberry, Other Flavors

• Source: Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew Milk, Soy Milk, Oat Milk, Other Sources

• Packaging Type: Bottle, Cans

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food And Drink Specialists, Restaurants, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges

North America dominated the non-dairy ice cream market in 2023, driven by increasing health consciousness and demand for dairy-free alternatives. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, supported by changing dietary habits and increasing disposable incomes.

