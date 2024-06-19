Working with governments, UN agencies, academia, the private sector, civil society, migrants and diaspora associations, and local communities, FAO is expanding on its work to strengthen the positive contribution that migrants are making to rural development and ensure safe, orderly and regular migration.

Migration is intimately linked to the work of FAO. With its mission of ending food insecurity and malnutrition, eliminating poverty and promoting the sustainable management of natural resources, FAO is uniquely placed to support countries in addressing the rural dimensions of migration, its implications for rural populations and its impact on the future of agriculture and food systems.

Migration, rural development and resilience

Migration should be a choice, not a necessity. International cooperation should work to make sure that people in rural areas are resilient to threats and crises, have access to sustainable livelihood opportunities and live in peace and prosperity in their homelands. This is key to address the adverse drivers of migration such as conflicts, natural and human-made crises, rural poverty, food insecurity, inequality, unemployment, lack of social protection as well as environmental degradation and climate change.

Migration brings both opportunities and challenges to agriculture and rural communities. When migration occurs, migrants and their families, as well as communities at origin and destinations, need to be supported in maximizing the benefits of migration. Promoting the investment of remittances, mobilizing migrants and diaspora, facilitating the transfer of knowledge and skills, supporting the sustainable reintegration of returnees, and facilitating migration as an adaptation strategy to climate change are key elements to harness the opportunities associated with migration.

In many places, migrant workers are essential for food systems, employed in planting to harvesting, but also in distribution and processing, often seasonally. However, rural areas of origin may be challenged by the loss of productive work force, with risks for household members and rural people who stay behind - especially women and children. At the same time, rural areas also host a significant portion of the world’s forcibly displaced. Forced displacement can strongly influence local dynamics and community relationships, particularly when it impacts access to natural resources, services, and local markets. For this reason, interventions in such contexts need to combine humanitarian assistance with resilience-building approaches.