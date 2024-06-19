Innovative Approaches to Enhancing Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools 2024

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $23.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic design automation (EDA) tools market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from $15.18 billion in 2023 to $16.67 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Despite challenges posed by the complexity of integrated circuits and demand for faster time-to-market, the market is anticipated to reach $23.98 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by advancements in semiconductor technology and the globalization of design teams.

Rising Adoption of IoT Drives Market Expansion

The adoption of the internet of things (IoT) is a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the electronic design automation (EDA) tools market. IoT facilitates the integration of sensors and connectivity solutions into IC design, verification, manufacturing, and testing processes. This integration enhances the performance and efficiency of electronic systems, catering to diverse industry needs. For instance, global IoT connections are expected to grow significantly, reaching 34.7 billion by 2028, up from 13.2 billion in 2022, as reported by Ericsson.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Intel Corporation, and Synopsys Inc. are focusing on developing advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge. For example, Synopsys, Inc. launched Synopsys.ai, leveraging cloud computing to enhance efficiency and scalability in design automation workflows. This AI-driven suite accelerates chip design workflows, integrating optimization and data analytics capabilities across all stages of IC chip development.

Segments of the Market

Type: Computer-aided Engineering (CAE), Integrated Circuit Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

End-Use: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the electronic design automation (EDA) tools market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region. The region's rapid growth is fueled by increasing investments in semiconductor technologies and the expansion of manufacturing facilities.

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic design automation (EDA) tools market size, electronic design automation (EDA) tools market drivers and trends, electronic design automation (EDA) tools market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electronic design automation (EDA) tools market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

