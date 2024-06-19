2024 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market: Trends and Strategies

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $22.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic design automation (EDA) market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from $14.2 billion in 2023 to $15.68 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth trajectory underscores the market's resilience amid evolving technological landscapes and increasing demand for advanced electronic systems.

Rising Demand for Complex Integrated Circuits (ICs) Drives Market Growth

The escalating demand for complex integrated circuits (ICs) is a pivotal driver fueling the expansion of the electronic design automation (EDA) market. ICs are essential components in modern electronics, comprising interconnected transistors, capacitors, and resistors on semiconductor substrates. EDA tools play a crucial role in designing these intricate ICs, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and manufacturability. The market's growth is further bolstered by the semiconductor industry's robust performance, with global sales reaching $555.9 billion in 2021, reflecting a 25.1% increase from 2020.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the electronic design automation (EDA) market include Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., and Mentor Graphics Corporation. These industry leaders focus on developing advanced solutions such as Tessent RTL Pro, a software tool designed to streamline and accelerate critical design-for-test (DFT) tasks for next-generation IC designs. For instance, Siemens AG launched Tessent RTL Pro to automate test point analysis and insertion, enabling early-stage identification and resolution of design issues.

Segments

Type: Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Integrated circuit (IC) Physical Design And Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) And Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

Application: Microprocessors And Microcontrollers, Memory Management Units, Other Applications

End User: Automotive Industry, Healthcare Industry, Aerospace And Defense Industry, Telecom And Data Centre Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Industrial Sector, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest-growing region in the electronic design automation (EDA) market in 2023. The region's rapid expansion is driven by increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing, rising adoption of IoT devices, and growing demand for connected technologies across various industries. Comprehensive insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are detailed in the complete market report.

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic design automation (EDA) market size, electronic design automation (EDA) market drivers and trends, electronic design automation (EDA) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electronic design automation (EDA) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

