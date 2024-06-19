Portable Dental Chair Market to rise up to the USD 147.3 Million by 2032 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%

Portable Dental Chair Market to rise up to the USD 4.3 billion by 2032 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of dental infections such as dental caries and periodontal diseases, increase in adoption of portable dental chairs, and rise in advancements in portable dental chair design drive the growth of the global portable dental chair market. However, a shortage of dental specialists is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global portable dental chair industry generated $96.1 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $147.3 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Takeaways:

By application, the examination segment was the largest contributor to the market in 2022.

By end user, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2022. However, the other segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors Driving Growth: The market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of dental infections such as dental caries and periodontal diseases, along with the growing adoption of portable dental chairs. Advancements in portable dental chair design are also contributing to market expansion. However, a shortage of dental specialists may hinder growth, though emerging markets offer new opportunities.

Impact of Economic Downturn: Recessionary periods may lead to reduced healthcare spending, potentially affecting the demand for portable dental chairs. However, the mobile industry and the number of dental surgeries may experience moderate positive impacts during such periods.

Economic Downturn Analysis:

During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patients’ ability to access and afford portable dental chair products, potentially leading to decreased demand for these products. In addition, dental professionals may delay or cancel capital expenditures, including the purchase of new portable dental chairs, during a recession.

However, the rise in demand for the mobile industry and rise in number of dental surgeries are experiencing a moderate positive impact from the global recession.

Portable Dental Chair Market Segments:

By Application

Examination

Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Leading Market Players: -

MTI Medical Technology Industries, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Aseptico Inc.

Waldent

BPR Swiss GmbH

Advin Health Care

Ajax Dental Supplies Pty Ltd.

DNTLworks Equipment Corporation

Waterbay Sdn. Bhd.

Chesa Dental Care Services

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the portable dental chair market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing portable dental chair market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the portable dental chair market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global portable dental chair market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

