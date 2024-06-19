Cath Lab Services Market Forecasted To Attain USD 78.2 Billion By 2032, Showcasing A 5.4% CAGR

Cath Lab Services Market 2024-2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global cath lab services market was valued at $46.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $78.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Rapidly rising prevalence of cardiac diseases such as coronary artery disease, angina, valvular disease, cardiomyopathy, endocarditis, congenital heart defects, and occlusive vascular disease and increasing demand for cath lab procedures such as angioplasty, angiography, stent placement and others are anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, high cost associated to cath lab services is anticipated to boost the growth of market. On the contrary, high presence of cath lab service providers and rise in initiative taken by government to develop healthcare infrastructure is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The diagnostic segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The brain & spine segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The hospital segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

A cath lab is a room in a hospital or clinic where catheter-based diagnostic and therapeutic procedures such as angiography, angioplasty, stenting, cardiac ablation, and pacemaker implantation are performed for the treatment of cardiac diseases and brain & spine diseases. Moreover, brain and spine diseases treated or diagnosed in cath lab are cerebrovascular disease, aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, carotid artery disease, spinal cord compression, spinal vascular malformations, intracranial hemorrhage, spinal cord ischemia, brain & spinal tumors, and spinal stenosis.

Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease

Rise in demand for angiography and angioplasty

Rise in number of healthcare service provider

Opportunities: Rise in awareness about cath lab services in developing countries

Restraints: High cost of cath lab services

Based on service type, the therapeutic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global cath lab services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in incidence of cardiac disease and rise in prevalence of brain & spine diseases. However, the diagnostic segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the surge in the number of diagnostic procedures such as angiography and rise in awareness among population regarding cath lab services.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

By Application:

Cardiac

Brain and Spine

By Service provider:

Hospitals

Individual Cath Lab

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa,, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Leading Market Players: –

Ochsner Rush Health

Alberta Health Services

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Alliance Medical Associates

Campbell Country Health

Inhealthgroup

Netcare Hospitals

Ramsayhealth

Canyon Vista Medical Center

Henryford Health

