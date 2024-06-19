Emerging Opportunities in Industrial Robotics Platforms

Industrial Robotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial robotics market size has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $40.39 billion in 2023 to $46.40 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. This growth is expected to continue, with the market anticipated to reach $81.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2%. The expansion is driven by the increasing demand for automation in manufacturing, labor cost reduction, enhanced productivity, and the rising need for quality and precision in production processes.

Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation Fuels Market Growth

The rising demand for industrial automation significantly drives the growth of the industrial robotics market. Industrial automation involves the use of control systems, machinery, and technology to automate processes and tasks within industrial settings. This integration enhances efficiency, reduces costs, addresses labor shortages, and incorporates technological advancements. Industrial robotics plays a crucial role in this ecosystem by providing advanced capabilities, flexibility, efficiency, and safety, thereby boosting productivity and competitiveness in manufacturing industries. According to the World Robotics 2022 report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), global industrial robot installations reached 517,000 units in 2021, a 31% increase from 2020.

Major Players and Market Innovations

Key players in the industrial robotics market include Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, and Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd., among others. These companies are increasingly focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as human collaboration robots. For instance, in August 2022, Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched the MOTOMAN-HC30PL Robot, a collaborative robot designed for high-payload tasks with advanced safety functions and adaptable programming capabilities.

Segments:

• Type: Articulated Robots, Cartesian Coordinate Robots, Cylindrical-Coordinate Robots, Spherical Coordinate Robots, Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots, Other Types

• Application: Welding And Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling And Disassembling, Dispensing, Processing, Other Applications

• End-User: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Plastics, Rubbers, And Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Precision Engineering And Optics, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Dominates, Europe on the Rise

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial robotics market in 2023, driven by robust industrial activities and technological advancements. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, reflecting increased adoption of automation and robotics solutions in various industries.

