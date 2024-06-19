Evolving Trends in Housekeeping Platform

Housekeeping Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global housekeeping platform market is projected to grow from $3.74 billion in 2023 to $4.19 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.1%. This robust growth is anticipated to continue, with the market expected to reach $6.67 billion by 2028, driven by the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart technologies, and an increasing emphasis on contactless solutions in the hospitality industry.

Increasing Number of Tourists Drives Market Growth

An increasing number of tourists is a significant factor propelling the growth of the housekeeping platform market. Tourists, whether traveling for leisure, recreation, or business purposes, demand efficient and reliable housekeeping services to ensure cleanliness, comfort, and convenience. The World Tourism Organization reported that international tourism receipts reached $1 trillion in 2022, with an estimated 235 million tourists traveling internationally in the first quarter of 2023, more than doubling the number from the same period in 2022. This surge in tourism underscores the rising need for effective housekeeping solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global housekeeping platform market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15390&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the housekeeping platform market include Amadeus Hospitality Americas Inc., The Cleaning Authority LLC, TaskRabbit Inc., Thumbtack Inc., and Housecall Pro Inc. These companies focus on developing advanced technological solutions, such as housekeeping management software, to sustain their market position.

In June 2022, RoomRaccoon, a Netherlands-based company, launched RaccoonHousekeeping, a new housekeeping management software integrated into its cloud-based Hotel Management System (HMS). This software aims to streamline hotel operations by digitizing manual processes, improving team communication, and enhancing efficiency in assigning and tracking housekeeping tasks. Key features include real-time task assignment, smart task scheduling, forecasting reports, and a mobile view for housekeeping teams.

Segments:

• Type: Online Platform, Mobile Terminal

• Pricing Model: Subscription Based, Pay As You Go

• Service: Maternal And Child Care, Elderly Care, Hourly Work, Other Services

• Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America led the housekeeping platform market in 2023, benefiting from a well-established hospitality sector and high adoption of technological solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and increasing tourism.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global housekeeping platform market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/housekeeping-platform-global-market-report

Housekeeping Platform Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Housekeeping Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on housekeeping platform market size, housekeeping platform market drivers and trends, housekeeping platform market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The housekeeping platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

