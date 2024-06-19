Utility Communications Market Valuation USD 37 billion by 2032

Utility Communications Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Rise in adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to propel utility communications market growth during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the utility communications market size was valued at $21.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $37 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Utility communications provide various channels for customer interaction and support. Customers can easily report issues, request services, and receive updates on outages through multiple communication channels, such as phone, email, mobile apps, and online portals.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022. Many countries in Asia-Pacific have experienced rapid urbanization, resulting in increased energy consumption and the need for efficient utility services.

Key players in the utility communications industry include General Electric OMICRON Hitachi RAD Data Communications Schneider Electric Cisco Systems, Inc. ABB Global Milsoft Utility Solutions Motorola Solutions, Inc. Itron Inc.

Smart grid infrastructure relies on the exchange of vast amounts of data among various components, including smart meters, sensors, control systems, and analytics platforms.

Utility communications provide the necessary connectivity and data management capabilities to facilitate real-time data exchange, ensuring seamless communication between different elements of the smart grid ecosystem.

Effective utility communications help ensure the reliability and resilience of utility services. By maintaining robust communication networks and systems, utility companies monitor their infrastructure in real-time, identify potential issues promptly, and take proactive measures to prevent or minimize service disruptions.

With effective communication channels among customers, call centers, dispatchers, and field technicians, outage information can be quickly reported, analyzed, and disseminated to the relevant personnel. This enables rapid dispatch of repair crews, accurate status updates, and timely resolution of outages, resulting in improved customer satisfaction.

Smart grid infrastructure enables utilities to remotely monitor and control their grid assets, including power generation, distribution systems, and substations.

Utility communications play a critical role in establishing reliable and secure communication links that enable utilities to monitor equipment performance, detect anomalies, and respond swiftly to operational issues, enhancing grid reliability and performance.

Smart grid infrastructure enables utilities to implement demand response programs and effectively manage electricity demand during peak periods.

Utility communications facilitate real-time communication between utilities and customers, allowing the exchange of information on energy usage, pricing, and load control signals. This enables utilities to optimize electricity demand, balance loads, and improve grid efficiency.

The integration of renewable energy sources and distributed energy resources (DERs) into the grid requires effective coordination and control.

Utility communications enable utilities to manage the bidirectional flow of energy from DERs, optimize power flow, and ensure grid stability.

Communication networks are essential for real-time monitoring, control, and coordination between DERs, grid operators, and utility control centers.

Smart grid infrastructure enhances grid resiliency by enabling rapid fault detection, isolation, and restoration.

Utility communications support the transmission of fault data, alarms, and outage notifications, enabling utilities to quickly identify and respond to grid faults, minimizing downtime and improving service reliability.

Increase in demand for smart grid infrastructure is expected to propel the demand for utility communications during the forecast period.

The vulnerability to cybersecurity threats is expected to act as a major restraint for utility communications market growth. Nevertheless, technological advancement is expected to offer lucrative utility communications market growth opportunities in coming years.

Based on application, the power generation segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, growing with a CAGR of 5.8%.

As per utility communications market analysis, based on technology, the wired segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

As per utility communications market scope, based on utility, the public segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

Based on component, the software segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

Based on end-use, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

