Minister Agio Pereira meets with INPEX Oil Delegation

Tue. 18 of June of 2024, 15:05h

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Interlocutor in the Greater Sunrise discussions, Agio Pereira, met today, June 18th 2024 with representatives of Japanese oil company INPEX at the Government Palace in Dili.

During the meeting, INPEX’s representative in Timor-Leste, Yosuke Ueda, introduced the members of his team and gave a brief presentation on the company's experience in the energy sector and the corporation's mission in Timor-Leste. In addition to the INPEX Timor-Leste representative, INPEX consultants from the Dili office, Broadie Sugai and Suzana Cunha, also attended the meeting.

Minister Agio congratulated INPEX on the recent opening of its office in Timor-Leste on June 3rd, 2024. Minister Agio stated that the opening of INPEX's office is a positive step towards maintaining closer coordination with all stakeholders, such as ANP and Timor Gap, the Government through the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Francisco da Costa Monteiro, and Minister Agio himself as the Timor-Leste Government’s Special Representative for Greater Sunrise.

At the meeting, INPEX also expressed interest in developing Greater Sunrise and the South Coast.

INPEX is recognised as Japan’s largest oil and gas exploration and production company. With extensive experience developing the oil industry, the company has invested in the energy sector in various nations, including Indonesia and Australia.