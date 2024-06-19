E-Paper Display Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2030

E-Paper Display Market Size

E-Paper Display Market Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030 — Allied Market Research

The electronic paper display market is growing due to technological advancements, low energy consumption, and expanding application areas.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the vast proliferation of electronic paper display technology into e-readers, now EPDs are finding new application areas, such as electronic shelf labels, information signage, architecture, and wearable technology. Electronic shelf labels are one of the fastest-developing application segments for these displays. Allied Market Research, titled, “E-Paper Display Market," The e-paper display market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The major factors that boost the global e-paper display market growth include the ongoing technological advances in e-paper screen, emerging applications areas, positive environmental impact, and the advantages provided by e-paper display over other display technologies. In addition, the lower cost involved in manufacturing large e-paper displays and the efforts towards integration of e-paper with flexible electronics are anticipated to supplement the market growth. However, the low refresh rate of electronic paper displays and the absence of multiple colors limit the market growth.

The e-paper display market analysis is provided based on product, application, and geography. The product segment is classified into auxiliary displays, e-readers, electronic shelf labels, and others. The application segment includes consumer & wearable electronics, institutional, media & entertainment, retail, and others. Region-wise, the e-paper display market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The e-readers segment accounted for the major market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain a similar trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide adoption of e-readers in established as well as developing economies, owing to the growth of web-based learning and digital shelf labels, followed by others products category, which includes smartcards, cabinet lock readers, and information signage held the second and third largest marketal reading habits. Electro share respectively in 2020.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The E-Paper Display industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄-𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Pervasive Displays Inc.

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

Liquavista B.V. (Amazon)

LG Electronics Inc.

Guangzhou OED Technology Inc.

E Ink Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

GDS Holding S.r.l.

Plastic Logic

CLEARink Displays, Inc.

Geographically, North America accounted for the majority share in the e-paper display industry in 2020, with anticipation to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, maintaining the lead during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption and higher disposable income of the North American population are some of the factors that are expected to enable the region to dominate the e-paper display market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific followed by LAMEA is expected to grow at relatively higher CAGRs, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of technology adoption and possible investment prospects in these regions.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The arrival of COVID-19 significantly affected the electronic and semiconductor sector. Businesses and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to an increase in several COVID-19 cases, and were estimated to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown disrupted the global supply chain, posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers. The overall production process is being adversely affected, but owing to a surge in demand from consumer sectors, the global e-paper display market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- In 2020, the e-readers segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for over 50% of the global e-paper display market share.

- The auxiliary displays segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

- North America held the majority of market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

