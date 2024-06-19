Diaphragm Pump Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by rising investments in water treatment facilities.
Driving Efficiency in Fluid Handling: Trends and Innovations in the Diaphragm Pump MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Diaphragm Pump market was valued at USD 6.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Top Keyplayers:
PSG (US)
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (US),
IDEX Corporation (US)
Xylem,Inc. (US)
Flowserve Corporation (US)
Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark)
Kimray Inc. (US)
LEWA GmbH (Germany)
Tapflo AB(Denmark)
Graco Inc.
The Diaphragm Pump market is witnessing a significant growth with growing global population and rapid industrialization are creating a critical need for clean water, particularly in developing nations increasing investments in water treatment facilities like diaphragm pumps shine due its ability to handle challenging materials like toxic elements, viscous fluids, and even solids is driving the market. Their properties it possesses like bulk transfer and refining to circulation, mud transfer and wellhead injection has catered to growing demand. Also, the rising demand for energy fuels is pushing the oil and gas industry to expand exploration requiring the need for diaphragm pumps within this sector as well is driving the market growth. The versatility it offers in handling a wide range of demanding applications & diaphragm pumps are perfect positioned to invest for both both water treatment and oil & gas market, propelling the market towards a bright future. Moreover, advancements in materials, design, and controls is creating more durable diaphragms and intelligent control systems which will help in boosting performance, reliability, and user experience along with attracting new industries to invest in diaphragm pumps technology.
Segmentation Analysis
By Mechanism, Air Operated segment is dominating the diaphragm pump market The dominance is due to compressed air use as the power source enabling it to handle diverse range of fluids & materials like slurries, sludge, abrasive substances, and even highly viscous fluids that can be a problem for other pump types. The air operated pumps offer versatility and wide-ranging applicability in various industries, including chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas.
By End Use, Water & Wastewater Treatment Sector is dominating the diaphragm pump market The dominance is due to its ability to handle solids effectively, making them ideal for wastewater applications. Stringent government regulations around the globe creating stricter treatment of domestic and industrial wastewater before it's released back into the environment & these regulations are driving the need for wastewater treatment plants in both industrial and urban areas.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific region is dominating the diaphragm pump market The dominance is due to industrial expansion which is driving demand for diaphragm pumps across various sectors, including water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil & gas, power generation, and mining. The rising need for energy security is helping in exploring new options along with highly volatile geopolitical conditions further demanding the need for diaphragm pump, leading to a surge in domestic oil & gas exploration and production within the region.
Future Growth
The future of the diaphragm pump market appears favorable. As the rising environmental focus towards in water & wastewater treatment for solids handling capabilities. The industrial expansion in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil & gas exploration will further drive the market. Growing low energy consumption, quiet operation, and minimal emissions make them the ideal choice for environmentally conscious industries.
Recent Developments
In July 2023, LEWA introduced advanced drive mechanism for Ecodos Pumps offering a significantly wider range of speed control for their ecodos series of diaphragm metering pumps. This innovation allows for a control range exceeding 1:2000, along with impressive energy efficiency, making it ideal for applications in the pharmaceutical and food industries.
In April 2022, Yamada Corp. introduces Upgradable Ultimate Diaphragm This innovative design allows for standard models of replacement repair kits to be easily upgraded into the high-performance Ultimate Diaphragm Pump by simply replacing a few key components within the kit.
Key Takeaways for the Diaphragm Pump Market Study
The Diaphragm Pump market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, due to rising investments in water treatment facilities.
Material advancements and rising oil & gas exploration activities are key factors for the growth.
Asia -Pacific is the dominating region in terms of market share.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
