Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market Set to Surpass by 2030 with a Steady CAGR of 16.6%

Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market

The automotive industry has shifted its focus toward well-connected systems and vehicles.

The portable automotive Wi-Fi router market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, vehicle class, application and region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trend of connectivity solutions, increase in adoption of cloud technology, and rise in usage of cloud-based technology for vehicle telematics drive the growth of the global Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market. However, lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity and high cost of advanced technologies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, lack of cellular internet connectivity and surge in adoption of connected cars present new opportunities in the coming years. The global portable automotive Wi-Fi routers market was valued at $1.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13673

The automotive industry has shifted its focus toward well-connected systems and vehicles. Enhancing the driver and passenger experience without compromising on safety should be the prime factor to be considered by the manufacturers and service providers. Connectivity is more than just a need, it’s now an integral part of life. From businessmen to frequent travelers, all require connectivity on the go. With uncertainty of cellular signal, it becomes essential to incorporate a device or a service, which aids and delivers continuous signal in order to stay connected in the modern social world.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

KuWFi Technology Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Shenzhen Zhiguanghong Technologies Co., Ltd, HooToo, Teldat Group, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Guangzhou Gaoke Communications Technology

Factors such as rise in trend of connectivity solutions, growing adoption of cloud technology and increase in use of cloud-based technology for automotive telematics solution create a positive impact on the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity and high cost of advanced technologies, restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the factors such as lack of cellular internet connectivity and rise in adoption of connected cars, create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/22dd517b1beed8358a9c000d4ce0bae1

A portable Wi-Fi router for hotspot access can be used to ensure connection between automotive devices. Automotive manufacturers are thus embracing advanced connectivity solutions, adopting cellular and Wi-Fi technology to deliver resourceful services and enhance customer experience. The increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) into the automotive industry is enabling fleet and automobile telematics to offer better and efficient solutions to customers. The boom in smartphone industry and aggrandized use of cloud technology, navigation, and other services significantly boost the growth of the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market. This is due to rise in demand for in-vehicle connectivity and new developments to offer excellent and efficient services. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to increased production of vehicles equipped with advanced features across China, Japan, and other countries.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13673

The portable automotive Wi-Fi router market size has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, vehicle class, application and region. By vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicles. By sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle class, the market has been segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By application, the market has been segmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management and mobility management. By region, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the basis of vehicle class, the luxury segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the basis of application, the vehicle management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-intelligent-lighting-system-market-to-reach-9-25-billion-globally-by-2030-at-9-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301430767.html

Automotive Trailer Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/09/2552015/0/en/Automotive-Trailer-Market-Size-to-Accrue-30-8-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-pedestrian-protection-system-market-to-reach-10-18-billion-by-2025-at-9-1-cagr-allied-market-research-300851586.html

Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/09/02/2087444/0/en/Automotive-Advanced-High-Strength-Steel-AHSS-Market-to-Reach-33-85-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html