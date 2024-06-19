Protein Bar & Kitchen Announces New Franchising Opportunity
Protein Bar & Kitchen (PBK) announces franchising opportunities, inviting entrepreneurs to join a fast-growing, nutritious dining movement.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein Bar & Kitchen (PBK) is thrilled to announce franchising opportunities, inviting entrepreneurs to join the rapidly expanding movement toward delicious, nutritious, and protein-packed dining experiences.
In a time where health-conscious dining is on the rise, PBK stands at the forefront, offering a menu tailored to capitalize on the growing demand for better food options. With an average annual revenue of $1,195,372, PBK franchisees have been experiencing strong financial returns, a testament to the success of our proven business model.
PBK’s success lies in its ability to maximize sales through various revenue streams, including dine-in, carry-out, delivery, app and online ordering, and catering services. This multifaceted approach, along with a wide variety menu, ensures steady income throughout the day and caters to customers’ diverse lifestyles and preferences.
Unlike traditional fast food establishments, PBK prides itself on its streamlined kitchen equipment package, resulting in low build-out costs and flexible footprints for franchise locations. This flexibility allows you, as a potential franchisee, to adapt to your local market and customer preferences, ensuring a successful and sustainable business.
Since its inception in 2009, PBK has been on a mission to revolutionize fast fuel by offering shakes, salads, wraps, and bowls packed with protein and flavor. What started as a small storefront in Chicago quickly became a game changer in the industry, sparking a protein-powered movement that continues to thrive today. By joining PBK, you become part of this meaningful movement, contributing to a healthier and more delicious dining landscape.
For more information about franchising opportunities, visit the Protein Bar & Kitchen website.
About Protein Bar & Kitchen: Protein Bar & Kitchen (PBK) Considered a pioneer of the better-for-you, protein-focused fast-casual concepts, Protein Bar & Kitchen’s roots go back to 2009 when a big idea was launched out of a small storefront in downtown Chicago. Frustrated by a lack of dining options catering to a vital, active lifestyle, founder Matt Matros had a vision: instead of fast food, he would serve “fast fuel” -- delicious, nutritious, protein-packed shakes. The menu was later expanded to include a complete selection of high-protein salads, wraps, and bowls customizable for all diets – something for every BODY. Fourteen years later, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to innovate with new protein-packed delicious shakes and menu items and is on its way to opening numerous locations through franchising.
