Food Contact Paper Market to Reach USD 114.02 Billion by 2031 Driven by Increasing Demand for Packaged Food
Growing Food Contact Paper Market: Ensuring Safety and Sustainability with Innovative Packaging SolutionsTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Food Contact Paper Market size at USD 79.24 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 4.65% to reach USD 114.02 billion by 2031.
Several factors have contributed to the growth of the Food Contact Paper Market. A growing population and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for processed and convenience foods, necessitating packaging materials that can preserve food quality and extend shelf life. In September 2020, the FDA released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) for Food Contact Substances (FCS), signaling significant regulatory changes. Food contact paper, typically coated with a food-grade polymer to make it impermeable to moisture and grease, has seen rising demand due to the increasing consumption of packaged foods.
The rise in disposable income and shifts in consumer lifestyles have driven the higher consumption of ready-to-eat and processed foods, thereby boosting the use of food contact paper in packaging. The growing use of disposable paper bags has also positively impacted the market. In response to this demand, manufacturers are innovating, with some now offering biodegradable food contact paper as an eco-friendly alternative to reduce environmental impact.
In 2020, the FDA introduced new guidelines for food contact paper packaging, developed to meet the rising demand for safe and sustainable options. These guidelines provide manufacturers with instructions on producing food contact paper that is safe for both consumers and the environment. By 2021, major food companies began adopting food contact paper for packaging, a trend expected to continue as more companies seek sustainable packaging solutions.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
Mondi Plc, UPM Global, KRPA PAPER, SCG Packaging PCL, Seaman Paper Company, BPM Inc, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Westrock Company, Asian Pulp & Paper Company, and Nordic Paper and other key players are mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
Based on type, the market is segmented into greaseproof paper, parchment paper, kraft paper, and glassine paper.
In 2023, the kraft paper segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Kraft paper is a preferred choice for food packaging due to its strong and durable properties, making it ideal for manufacturing paper plates, paper bags, grocery bags, wrapping paper, and more. Following kraft paper, greaseproof paper and parchment paper are the second and third largest segments, respectively. Their non-stick and moisture-resistant properties drive their demand, particularly for bakery products. Glassine paper, known for its high density and durability, is commonly used for wrapping cheese, meat, and fries.
By Type
• Greaseproof paper
• Parchment paper
• Kraft paper
• Glassine paper
By Application
• Dairy products
• Dry Groceries
• Liquid food and drinks
• Fresh Produce
• Takeaway and vending Food
• others
Competitive Insights
The competitive landscape of the Food Contact Paper Market is marked by a variety of companies striving to meet the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions. Leading market players like International Paper, Mondi Group, and WestRock are focusing on product innovation, forming strategic partnerships, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market presence. These major companies are significantly investing in research and development to introduce biodegradable and eco-friendly food contact papers. Additionally, they are expanding production capacities and improving distribution networks to reach a wider global customer base. The market is also seeing the entry of new players who are introducing advanced technologies and innovative approaches, further intensifying the competition.
Recent Developments
June 2023: Mondi and Syntegon introduced EcoVantage kraft paper packaging, made from recycled fibers and suitable for dry foods like sugar, pasta, and flour.
April 2023: Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG relaunched its brand with the tagline "Packed with innovation," using its Lengerich headquarters' innovation center as a development platform for clients, vendors, and machine manufacturers.
July 2022: Nordic Paper developed natural greaseproof papers for the food industry without fluorochemicals, offering a sustainable packaging alternative.
June 2022: Mondi launched Grow&Go, a range of recyclable trays and carry-packs designed to reduce damage to produce while maintaining hygienic packaging.
Impact Of Russian Ukraine War on Food Contact Paper Market
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has significantly impacted various industries, leading to economic growth slowdowns. The evacuation of over 300 major Western corporations and widespread closures of packaging and manufacturing plants in both countries have exacerbated the situation. Uncertainty surrounding the conflict's resolution has left many companies hesitant to resume or continue operations, causing disruptions in global supply chains and energy crises. These factors have affected the transportation of commodities in the paper industry, with paper imports skyrocketing from INR 70,000 to INR 1,000,000 per tonne since the onset of the conflict.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, Asia Pacific emerged as the global market leader and is expected to maintain its dominance in the foreseeable future, driven by the expanding food industry. The growth of the food service sector in countries like China, India, and Japan is fueling market expansion. Additionally, there's a shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions among both consumers and food manufacturers, further propelling market growth. Increased environmental awareness and government initiatives, such as China's plan to ban single-use plastics by 2025, are driving the adoption of paper-based packaging alternatives. As the world's largest plastic producer, China's move towards bio-based packaging solutions is expected to foster market growth throughout the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
• The global food contact paper market is primed for substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.
• Strategic alliances, cooperative ventures, investments, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning
• Increasing demand for sustainable packaging is anticipated to propel the growth of the food contact paper market.
• The Asia Pacific region is projected to maintain its dominance, fueled by increasing demand from key sectors like food & beverage and packaging. Moreover, the region boasts a significant concentration of Food Contact Paper manufacturers, further solidifying its position in the market.
