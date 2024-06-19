Biocides Market to Reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2031 Driven by Growing Awareness of Water Treatment
Rising Demand in Biocides Market: Ensuring Safety and Hygiene Across Industries with Advanced Chemical SolutionsTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Biocides Market size at USD 8.85 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% to reach USD 12.41 billion by 2031.
The global biocides market is driven by several factors, including the increasing need for wastewater treatment. Wastewater treatment plants remove pollutants, allowing water to be recycled back into the water cycle. These plants handle household wastewater (sewage treatment plants) and industrial wastewater (often after pre-treatment). Other facilities include leachate and agricultural wastewater treatment plants. Common water cleaning methods involve phase transition (e.g., sedimentation), chemical and biological processes (e.g., oxidation), and cleaning.
Biocides are also becoming prevalent in various industries, particularly in cooling towers at power plants, mining sites, and chemical facilities, which are ideal habitats for microorganism growth. This widespread use is expected to drive the biocides market. However, environmental restrictions on harmful biocides and fluctuations in raw material costs could pose challenges to market growth.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
The major key players are BASF SE, Solvay SA, Chemtreat Inc., Veolia Group, Lanxess AG, Lubrizol, Troy Corp., Shanghai Zhongxin Yuxiang Chemicals Co. Ltd., Hubei Jinghong Chemicals Co. Ltd., Wuxi Honor Shine Chemical Co. Ltd., Finoric LLC, and other key players mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
The paint and coating segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global biocides market. Paints and coatings are susceptible to microbiological contamination, which biocides help prevent, driving their demand in this industry. The construction industry's growth further boosts the need for paints and coatings, and consequently, for biocides to protect them from fungal and bacterial growth. Water-based paints are manufactured with biocides to prevent the formation of fungi on surfaces and the spread of airborne microorganisms, helping to avoid illnesses and infections. The increasing consumer focus on health and hygiene also contributes to the high demand for biocides in paints and coatings.
By Product
• Halogen Compounds
• Organosulfur
• Metallic Compounds
• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
• Nitrogen
• Organic acids
• Phenolic
• Glutaraldehyde
By End-Use
• Water Treatment
• Personal care
• Wood Preservation
• Food & Beverage
• Oil & Gas
• Fuels
• Pulp and Paper
• Boilers
• Cleaning Products
• Paints and coatings
• HVAC
• Plastics
Competitive Insights
The presence of numerous multinational players has intensified market competition. Manufacturers and formulators are engaging in both backward and forward integration within the supply chain. As part of their long-term strategies, companies are establishing subsidiaries and aiming for end-to-end integration throughout the supply chain.
Forward and backward integration strategies can be beneficial as companies seek greater control over the value chain. In the industrial consumer segment, companies are developing specialized brands for specific application areas. Additionally, they are forming partnerships with end-user companies to strengthen their control over the value chain.
Recent Developments
July 2022: Lanxess acquired microbial control units from International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) for USD 1.3 billion, becoming the largest supplier of microbial control products and adding facilities in Louisiana and West Virginia.
April 2022: Vink Chemicals partnered with Nanox, a specialist in silver nanoparticle-based biocides, to represent Nanox Biocides internationally and offer Vink’s organic biocides in Brazil.
January 2021: Lanxess acquired French biocide manufacturer INTACE, enhancing its biocide business with specialty fungicides for the packaging industry.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Biocides Market
The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly disrupted the biocides market's supply chain, posing major challenges for manufacturers and suppliers. Ukraine, a key producer of biocides, has seen production interruptions due to the conflict, leading to decreased availability, supply shortages, and price fluctuations. Transportation routes have also been affected, complicating the delivery of biocides. The conflict has further impacted market demand and consumer behavior, reducing consumer confidence and demand for biocides. Sectors like agriculture and healthcare, which rely heavily on biocides for pest control and disinfection, have been particularly affected. This shift in demand has compelled industry players to reassess their strategies and adapt to changing market conditions.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific emerged as the largest global biocides market, holding more than 50% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the region's rapid shift towards natural gas solutions, where biocides are essential in downstream and upstream operations. The increasing need for effective wastewater treatment and clean, potable water is expected to further drive market growth. Additionally, the heightened production of disinfectants during the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to market expansion. The growing demand for biocides in various applications, such as radiator grills, door handles, bumpers, wheel rims, bicycles, and metallic structural components, also fuels market growth in this region.
Key Takeaways:
• The global biocides market is set for substantial growth, driven by increasing awareness of the importance of hygiene and sanitation.
• Strategic alliances, investments, cooperative ventures, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning.
• Rising investment in medical research and innovation drives increased demand for biocides.
• The Asia Pacific region will likely maintain its dominance due to rising construction activities due to demand from the ever-growing population in the region.
