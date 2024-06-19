Governor Newsom statement on passing of Willie Mays

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, Willie Mays.

“Mays was more than just a baseball icon. He broke barriers and inspired millions of Americans — setting records, bringing joy to countless fans, and becoming a role model for a generation of future athletes.

“His impact extends far beyond baseball. He became an integral part of San Francisco’s cultural fabric and a cherished member of our community. His legacy will forever be intertwined with the legacy of the city he loved.

“On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the Mays family and all who were touched by his extraordinary life. Willie, you will be dearly missed, but your spirit will forever remain in our hearts and in the game you loved so much. ‘The Say Hey Kid’ will never be forgotten.”