$41.9+ billion The interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Research, 2030

The global market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices was valued at $17,960.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $41,900.3 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. Interventional cardiology utilizes catheter-based techniques for treating structural heart diseases, while peripheral vascular devices are used when such approaches are applied to the arms or legs.

Market Drivers

The burgeoning global population has led to a heightened demand for healthcare services. Concurrently, the rising number of patients with cardiological and vascular conditions, particularly among the elderly, has significantly driven the demand for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices. These devices are pivotal in treating a variety of heart and artery-related conditions. Technological advancements have also enhanced the market share of these devices, and the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations further bolsters market growth.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, heart diseases are a leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for one in every four deaths. Coronary heart disease alone caused 360,900 deaths in 2019. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in 2021 that 60% of U.S. adults have at least one chronic disease, with 40% having two or more, increasing the reliance on interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact globally, affecting lives, economies, and the healthcare sector. It underscored the necessity of robust healthcare systems, leading to increased healthcare expenditures. With the advent of COVID-19 vaccines, manufacturing facilities for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices have resumed full-scale operations, facilitating market recovery expected by early 2022. Post-pandemic, manufacturers must focus on safeguarding their workforce, maintaining operations, and optimizing supply chains to adapt to emergencies and new working methodologies.

Market Opportunities

The efficacy of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices in treating cardiovascular diseases propels market growth. Increased public awareness of medical treatments and advancements in healthcare facilities in developing regions present significant market opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on product, end user, and region:

By Product: The categories include angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and accessories.

By End User: Segments include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

By Region: Analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance due to a growing population and increased healthcare spending.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc.

Terumo Corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

- Extensive analysis of current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

- Detailed market size analysis with projections for key segments from 2021 to 2030.

- Monitoring of key competitors and strategic positioning within the market.

- Comprehensive regional analysis to identify prevailing opportunities.

- Detailed market forecast from 2021 to 2030.

In-depth profiles and strategies of key market players to understand the competitive landscape.

The interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare demands, and expanding infrastructure in developing regions.



