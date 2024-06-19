Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,349 in the last 365 days.

PSR No. 1052 filed by Sen. Imee Marcos to conduct an inquiry into the alleged anti-vaccine propaganda by the US military during the COVID-19 pandemic

PHILIPPINES, June 19 - Press Release
June 19, 2024

PSR No. 1052 filed by Sen. Imee Marcos to conduct an inquiry into the alleged anti-vaccine propaganda by the US military during the COVID-19 pandemic

Senator Imee Marcos filed a Resolution on 18 June 2024 directing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the alleged anti-vaccine propaganda by the military of the United States of America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Marcos says the reported anti-vax and misinformation campaigns "gravely threaten national security issues and public health."

The Senator says there is a need to verify if indeed the alleged campaigns were orchestrated by the U.S. military and, if in the affirmative, "determine the ramifications of the actions of the U.S. Military, any potential breach of international law by the [USA] and the possible legal recourse available to the Philippines."

You just read:

PSR No. 1052 filed by Sen. Imee Marcos to conduct an inquiry into the alleged anti-vaccine propaganda by the US military during the COVID-19 pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more