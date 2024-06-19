World’s Longest-Running Electric Aircraft Symposium Returns to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in July 2024
The 18th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium features more than 40 speakers on Advanced Air Mobility. Shown here is the first flight of the Harbour Air electric Beaver on Dec. 10, 2019. (VFS photo by Gary Vincent)
18th annual event brings advanced air mobility to Oshkosh in hybrid in-person / online event the weekend prior to the world’s largest aviation airshowFAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 40 of the world’s leading electric aircraft developers and technology experts will be speaking at the 18th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium (EAS), hosted by the Vertical Flight Society (VFS). The event will once again be held online and in person in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 20–21, 2024 — the weekend prior to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture 2024.
EAS is the world’s longest-running electric aviation technology meeting. It’s organized by industry, technology and government executives who are technical leaders in the advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem and who will provide in-depth updates to the industry, investors, the aerospace community and interested public.
EAS provides an excellent opportunity to network with leaders of AAM at a small intimate conference organized by the technical leaders of the industry.
More than 450 aviation innovators and entrepreneurs have spoken at EAS since the first Symposium was held in Santa Rosa, California, in 2007. In fact, the symposium played an important role in helping to launch the dynamic Silicon Valley electric aviation industry more than a decade ago.
In 2014, the VFS held the world’s first annual electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft symposium, and in 2018 became the lead sponsor of EAS to help advance what’s now referred to as the AAM industry.
This year’s EAS will present experts from industry and government, participating in 12 in-depth moderated panel discussions over two days, covering the full spectrum of topics, including international developments, flight training, regional air mobility (RAM), test technology, eVTOL development, US government developments (e.g. FAA, NASA and the US Air Force), personal/private AAM aircraft, propulsion (including batteries, electric motors, hybrid-electric and hydrogen-electric), vertiports and airport infrastructure.
Many EAS participants will stay on in Oshkosh to attend EAA AirVenture 2024, a separate event that is the world’s largest airshow, fly-in and gathering of pilots and aviation enthusiasts, drawing some 650,000 attendees.
Participating companies and organizations this year include: Ampaire, Archer Aviation, AURA AERO, Aeromedia Consulting, BAC Aero, BLOOMY, Bye Aerospace, Cuberg, Electra.aero (invited), Electro.aero, Embry-Riddle, Evolito, Five-Alpha, Flying Pages, Harbour Air, Harper4D Solutions, Helo Holdings, Inc./Kearny Heliport, HYSKY Society, Joby Aviation, Jump Aero, magniX, Rolls-Royce Electrical, Pivotal, Stafl Systems, Textron eAviation/Pipistrel, Væridion, VerdeGo Aero, VertiLink Infrastructure Group (NZ) Ltd., Volatus Infrastructure & Energy Solutions, Whisper Aero, Wisk Aero and many more companies, as well as speakers from the FAA, NASA and the US Air Force Agility Prime!
The focus of EAS is on technological advancements and addressing major issues like certification and infrastructure for the industry as a whole. Each moderated panel session will include a Q&A discussion with presenters and attendees — a hallmark of the annual Electric Aircraft Symposium.
BLOOMY is the Platinum Sponsor and Inceptra is a Gold Sponsor. Details on the agenda, registration, sponsorships and exhibit opportunities are posted at: www.vtol.org/eas.
With a focus on inspiring the next generation of aviation and aerospace innovators, the non-profit VFS event is offering a first-time discount for students. Students coming to the event can attend for only $75, after joining VFS for $25. For others, the cost of the two-day symposium is $250 for attendees who are VFS members and/or speakers or $450 for non-VFS members.
EAS is a hybrid event, held at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus at the air-conditioned Culver Family Welcome Center, and online.
The Vertical Flight Society is the world’s premier vertical flight technical society. Since it was founded as the American Helicopter Society in 1943, the Society has been a major force in the advancement of vertical flight. VFS is the global resource for information on vertical flight technology. For 80 years, it has provided global leadership for scientific, technical, educational and legislative initiatives that advance the state of the art of vertical flight. VFS has 6,500 Individual, 170 Corporate and 24 University members, 22 regional Chapters and 22 Technical Committees.
VFS hosted the world’s first electric VTOL technical meeting in 2014, launched the world’s first eVTOL eNewsletter in 2016, world’s first dedicated eVTOL website in 2017, the world’s first eVTOL short course in 2018, and the world’s first hydrogen-electric aviation symposium in March 2022. The Society began sponsoring the Electric Aircraft Symposium in 2018 and soon took over responsibility for running it from the CAFE Foundation. EAS 2024 complements VFSs' annual Electric VTOL Symposium and AAM Infrastructure conferences.
Mike Hirschberg
Vertical Flight Society
+1 703-684-6777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other