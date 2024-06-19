CBP Seized 1,500 Toys That Violated Federal Safety Requirements

Some of the toys posed a laceration hazard and others contained toxic material

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry seized a commercial shipment of children’s toys that violated federal safety requirements.

Children's toy seized at the Champlain, N.Y. Port of Entry for containing high levels of toxic material and possible laceration hazard.

At the end of February, CBP officers examined a shipment of children’s toys that were manufactured in China. Working in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) samples were provided for further testing. CPSC determined that some of the items created sharp points from a routine drop test, which can pose a laceration hazard to children. Other items were found to contain a toxic material that could cause adverse health effects if ingested. In total, nearly 1,500 toys were seized.

Children's toy after testing exposed hazards.

“Our CBP officers and Import Specialists continue to do a great job intercepting safety risks before they are able to reach the consumer,” said Champlain Port Director Steven Bronson. “Working alongside CPSC we are able to prevent items like these from potentially causing serious health issues.”

Cooperative enforcement efforts prevent harmful and dangerous products from entering the country. Consumers should visit SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s toll-free hotline at (800) 638-2772 to report dangerous products or to learn about product recall information.

CBP has also established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign can be found at: https://cbp.gov/trade/fakegoodsrealdangers

Consumers can take simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and an address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

