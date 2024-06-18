Northview Residential REIT Announces Results of Voting For Trustees at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX: NRR.UN) today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 3, 2024 was elected as a trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were as follows:

Nominee # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Todd Cook 23,505,748 99.742% 60,724 0.258% Daniel Drimmer 22,907,222 97.203% 659,250 2.797% Rob Kumer 23,501,544 99.724% 64,928 0.276% Harry Rosenbaum 23,505,628 99.742% 60,844 0.258% Kelly Smith 23,501,664 99.725% 64,808 0.275% Lawrence D. Wilder 23,333,328 99.011% 233,144 0.989%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the REIT’s report of voting results, which is available under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT

The REIT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer

Northview Residential REIT

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: tcook@nvreit.ca

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer

Northview Residential REIT

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: swalker@nvreit.ca