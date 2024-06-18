Submit Release
Cannabix Technologies Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on June 18, 2024 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company’s Stock Option Incentive Plan and the granting of stock options thereunder in an amount up to 15% of the total issued and outstanding shares, an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Incentive Plan and the granting of equity awards thereunder in an amount up to 5% of the total issued and outstanding shares, and the election of Dr. Raj Attariwala, Dr. Phillip Olla, Rav Mlait, Bryan Loree, and Thomas Clarke as directors.

The Company also reports the cancellation of 1,395,000 stock options exercisable at $0.80.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO
Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

