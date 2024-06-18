Happy Summer: Donate to a Top-Rated Hunger & Food Policy Charity

Summer 2024 is here! The first day of summer is Thursday, June 20th. The first day of summer is also known as the summer solstice. The summer solstice will officially arrive in the Northern Hemisphere at exactly 3:51 pm CDT. On the day of the solstice the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle. It is also the longest day of the year and the shortest night. CharityWatch wishes you and yours a festive, fun and safe summer 2024!

In celebration of summer why not consider a donation to a CharityWatch Top-Rated Hunger & Food Policy charity.



CharityWatch ratings are known as the most stringent in the sector. It is important to remember that food insecurity does not take a summer holiday. Summer is a great time to donate to your favorite CharityWatch Top-Rated Hunger & Food Policy charity.





Top-Rated Hunger & Food Policy charities include:





Action Against Hunger works to save lives by preventing, detecting, and treating under-nutrition, particularly during and after disasters and conflicts. From crisis to sustainability, tackles the direct and underlying causes of hunger through integrated, holistic solutions.





City Harvest works to end hunger in communities throughout New York City through food rescue and distribution, education, and other practical, innovative solutions.





Feeding America works to feed America’s hungry through a nationwide network of food banks and engage our country in the fight to end hunger.

