Syndesmosis Implant System Market are evaluated to ascend to US$ 217.3 million by 2034
Gradual Breakdown, Reduced Costs, and Quicker Recovery Associated with Bioabsorbable Nature of Syndesmosis Implant Systems Driving Their Uptake: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a new research study released by Fact.MR, the global syndesmosis implant system market is all set to reach a value of US$ 98.6 million in 2024 and further advance at 8.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Bioabsorbable implants are gaining immense popularity due to their distinctive features and benefits for patients.
Bioabsorbable implants are engineered to gradually break down within the body following stabilization of the surgical site. The removal of these devices without the need for a subsequent operation leads to reduced overall healthcare expenses, diminished surgical risks, and shorter recovery periods for patients. Both patients and medical practitioners perceive bioabsorbable implants as convenient and efficacious, contributing to their escalating use in orthopedic treatments.
Demand for syndesmosis implant systems is robust and continually on the rise in the United States due to a significant portion of the population engaging in sports activities, where injuries are prevalent. These implant systems are extensively utilized to provide support to the ankle joint and facilitate healing, effectively addressing these injuries.
Necessity for syndesmosis implant systems is escalating in the country as athletes and active individuals pursue efficient remedies to expedite their recovery and return to regular activities, given the high frequency of sports participation and injury occurrence.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global syndesmosis implant system market is projected to reach US$ 217.3 million by the end of 2034. Sales of titanium-based plate implants are calculated to climb to US$ 117 million by the end of 2034.
North America is set to account for 43% share of the global market in 2024. The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 87 million by 2034.
Sales of syndesmosis implant systems in Japan are estimated at US$ 5.63 million in 2024 and are analyzed to touch US$ 13.28 million by 2034-end. Demand for syndesmosis implant systems in Canada is forecasted to increase at 6.9% CAGR through 2034.
Based on application, the ankle fractures segment is poised to hold 55% market share in 2024.By end user, ambulatory settings are evaluated to generate revenue worth 122.8 million by the end of 2034.
“Innovations in 3D printing and imaging technologies enable the creation of customized implants that are tailored to each patient's anatomy. These advancements are leading to better surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction, driving demand for syndesmosis implant systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of syndesmosis implant system market are Smith & Nephew; Acumed LLC; Mortis Medical; Exactech; Arthrex, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; Zimmer Biomet; Paragon 28, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Inion OY.
Country-wise Insights:
By 2024, North America is predicted to hold a 43% market share worldwide for syndesmosis implant systems. East Asia's bioabsorbable implant market is expected to grow at an 8.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2034, driven mostly by the region's growing orthopedic problem incidence.
Why Are American Markets the Center of Attention for Manufacturers of Syndesmosis Implant Systems?
Sports-related injuries are common in the US because so many people participate in a wide range of sports and are very active. Ankle injuries are prevalent among these injuries and frequently require surgical intervention due to their severity. Implants with syndesmosis are frequently used to support the ankle joint and speed up healing from these kinds of injuries.
The need for syndesmosis implant systems is growing in the US as athletes and active people look for efficient ways to speed up recovery and get back to their usual activities due to the rise in injury rates and increased sports involvement.
Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle launched the Calcaneal Fracture Plating System and IM Fibula Implant solutions in the US in April 2022. With the release of these devices, surgeons treating foot and ankle fractures that require open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) with plate and screw fixation will now have access to a complete titanium trauma system.
Will Japan's Advanced Healthcare Industry Drive Syndesmosis Implant Sales?
There is a growing market for syndesmosis implant systems in Japan, in part because of the country's accessible innovation and sophisticated healthcare system. Japan's medical specialists use state-of-the-art facilities in hospitals and clinics all throughout the country to expertly perform contemporary orthopedic treatments, including syndesmosis implants. Patients with orthopedic injuries have more treatment options and better care thanks to the availability of state-of-the-art medical technology and knowledge. In Japan, this is a major trend in the syndesmosis implant system market.
High Demand for Titanium-based Plate Implants:
Demand for titanium-based plate implants is increasing at a significant pace due to their exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility. Titanium is a commonly used material for orthopedic implants.
While providing excellent stability and support for fractured or damaged bones, titanium implants reduce the chance of unfavorable reactions or issues. Titanium helps patients recuperate from surgery more quickly and with less physical effort. Titanium-based plate implants are quite common in orthopedic procedures and are widely preferred by patients and doctors because of these advantages.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the syndesmosis implant system market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (titanium-based plate implants, stainless steel-based plate implants, biodegradable material-based implants), application (ankle fractures, syndesmosis reduction, postoperative management), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory settings, specialized orthopedic clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
