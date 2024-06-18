Submit Release
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Scout Energy Management, LLC for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Scout Energy Management, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. Between January 10, 2024, and April 2, 2024, Scout Energy Management, LLC system was accessed by an unauthorized person. They began an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that the following personal information was potentially accessed and acquired: Social Security number, full names, other personal information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


