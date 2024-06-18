Submit Release
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Panera, LLC for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Panera, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. On June 13, 2024, Panera, LLC reported a cybersecurity incident to the Office of the Attorney General in both California and Maine. The company detected unauthorized access to its internal files on March 23, 2024. The breach itself occurred on February 9, 2024, but was only detected over a month later. A subsequent investigation concluded on May 16, 2024, confirmed that certain files containing the following personal information was compromised: Social Security number, full names, other sensitive information provided upon employment.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


