Phoenix-based Scooter Company Featured in Upcoming Action-Comedy Film, Thelma
EWheels, a recreational scooter company located in Phoenix, is gaining national attention as a key player in the upcoming action-comedy movie, Thelma.
We hope audiences watch Thelma and realize you are never too old to have fun or embark on life’s grand adventures”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EWheels, a recreational scooter company located in Phoenix, is gaining national attention as a key player in the upcoming action-comedy movie, Thelma. The company’s EW-66 three-wheel scooter, designed for improving mobility in daily activities, is featured prominently in the film recently seen at the Sundance Film Festival.
Set for release on June 21, 2024, Thelma puts a clever spin on action movies shining the spotlight on an elderly grandmother as an unlikely hero. Veteran actor and Oscar®️ nominee, June Squibb, plays Thelma Post, a feisty 93-year-old grandmother who gets conned by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson. She and her aging friend, played by actor Richard Roundtree, known best for his role as Shaft, set out on a treacherous quest across Los Angeles, accompanied by their motorized scooter, to reclaim what was taken from her.
“We were so surprised and excited to learn one of our most popular scooters was part of this film,” said Andi Barness-Rubin, National Director of Sales and Marketing at EWheels. “To see a senior citizen as an action star embodies the purpose of our company. Just because you may not move as well as you used to, doesn't mean you can’t be the hero of your own story. That’s where our scooters come in to ensure a full and fabulous life – no matter your age or physical ability.”
EWheels, a family-owned and operated business known for providing scooters with premium power and performance, was launched by CEO Scott Rubin in 2009. They are designed for recreation, sport or transportation for any age group with or without mobility challenges. EWheels scooters are environmentally friendly and come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors. Tens of thousands of EWheels products are built and sold every year across the U.S. and Canada.
“We hope audiences watch Thelma and realize you are never too old to have fun or embark on life’s grand adventures,” added Barness-Rubin. “Thelma shows us that even if you can’t get around like you used to, there are always ways to empower freedom and live a full life, especially with the help of an EWheels scooter. Who says mobility scooters need to be slow and boring? We believe you should ride like you mean it!”
For more information about EWheels products, including scooters, electric bikes, wheelchairs and more, visit https://www.ewheelsdealers.com/
Watch the trailer for Thelma from Magnolia Pictures here.
