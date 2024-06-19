Renowned Harvard Educator Irvin Scott to Appear at An Unlikely Story Bookstore Discussing his New Book with Jeff Kinney
An Unlikely Story, the renowned bookstore owned by Jeff Kinney, the creator of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," is hosting an upcoming event featuring Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D., Senior Lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education on June 25, 2024.
In his new book, the accomplished Harvard educator Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D. shares inspiring lessons drawn from his more than 30 years as a teacher, leader, speaker, philanthropist, parent and lifelong learner devoted to teaching educational leadership.
Dr. Scott will be discussing his new book, Leading with Heart and Soul: 30 Inspiring Lessons of Faith, Learning, and Leadership for Educators, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.
In this inspiring book, Dr. Scott offers a spiritual approach to support and motivate educators, students, and their communities. Drawing from his lifetime experience in education and leadership, Dr. Scott provides invaluable insights and strategies to uplift and empower educational leaders facing today's challenges.
During the event, Dr. Scott will be in conversation with Jeff Kinney, engaging in a meaningful discussion about the themes of his book. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and have their copies signed by Dr. Scott.
Please note: This is a ticketed event. All guests must be registered for a ticket to gain admission. You can register via the Eventbrite link below. If you're unable to attend, you can order a signed and personalized copy of Leading with Heart and Soul by clicking on the book link below. Be sure to add "Signed Copy" and your personalization request in the comments section of your order.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: An Unlikely Story, 111 South Street, Plainville, MA 02762
For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://bit.ly/3KOJUWP.
To order a signed copy of the book, please visit https://bit.ly/4b4AEbH.
About the Book:
Leading with Heart and Soul: 30 Inspiring Lessons of Faith, Learning, and Leadership for Educators serves as a spiritually grounded source of inspiration and answers for education leaders. In a time of declining public confidence in schools and a significant teacher shortage, Dr. Scott’s book demonstrates how spiritual principles can help care for teachers, students, and their communities. It is a vital resource for principals, superintendents, and other educational leaders seeking to inspire and motivate their teams.
About the Author:
Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D., is a senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the founder of its Leadership Institute for Faith and Education. He previously served as the deputy director of K-12 education for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and has over twenty years of experience as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and chief academic officer. Additional information about Dr. Scott is available at https://www.irvinleonscott.com.
Harvard Graduate School of Eduction Senior Lecturer Irvin Scott, Ed.D., delivers faculty remarks during the 2024 HGSE Convocation at Harvard, May 22, 2024.