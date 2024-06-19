Renowned Harvard Educator Irvin Scott to Appear at An Unlikely Story Bookstore Discussing his New Book with Jeff Kinney

An Unlikely Story, the renowned bookstore owned by Jeff Kinney, the creator of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," is hosting an upcoming event featuring Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D., Senior Lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education on June 25, 2024.

In his new book, the accomplished Harvard educator Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D. shares inspiring lessons drawn from his more than 30 years as a teacher, leader, speaker, philanthropist, parent and lifelong learner devoted to teaching educational leadership.