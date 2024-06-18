Make PR Great Again Launches American-Business-First, Anti-Fake-News Press Release Service
Empowering Small American Businesses with Authentic Media Coverage Across 500+ News Sites
Our new service is not merely about publicity; it is about ensuring that the voices of American small businesses are heard clearly and accurately, free from distortion or neglect”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make PR Great Again proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary American-Business-First, Anti-Fake-News Press Release Service. Designed specifically for small American businesses, this innovative service offers 100% American-crafted, headline-grabbing press releases. Businesses can secure placements in over 500 news outlets, including top mainstream, alternative, and local news sites. The service also provides unique news stories and front-page coverage on premium and independent publishers, along with impactful social media PR. This is the future of public relations – designed for American business by American patriots.
— German Calas
In an era dominated by misinformation and the pervasive influence of big international corporation, this service empowers American small businesses to reclaim control of their narratives and promote their stories with integrity. Since its inception, Make PR Great Again has successfully served over 845 small and online businesses, managing 1,776 PR campaigns and earning over 472,000 media publications.
"At Make PR Great Again, we are dedicated to providing a platform for American businesses to share their authentic stories," said German Calas, President of Make PR Great Again. "Our new service is not merely about publicity; it is about ensuring that the voices of American small businesses are heard clearly and accurately, free from distortion or neglect."
Make PR Great Again's service offers numerous benefits, including:
- On-Demand, Easy & Affordable: Designed to fit the busy schedules of small business owners, our service is available whenever you need it. With a straightforward process, you can quickly order and customize your press release without any hassle. Affordably priced, our service ensures that high-quality PR is accessible to all American businesses, regardless of size or budget. No long-term contracts, hidden fees, or complex procedures.
- 100% American-Written Content: Every press release is crafted by American writers who understand the local market and cultural nuances.
- Wide Media Reach: Guaranteed publication in up to 500 news sites, covering a broad spectrum of U.S. media outlets.
- Independent & Social PR: Transend mainstream media to secure prominent headlines on relevant independent publications & social media.
- Narrative Control: Helping businesses take back control from big tech and fake news, ensuring their stories are told truthfully and effectively.
This service, aptly titled "Great Press Release," is competitively priced at $247. However, for a limited time, Make PR Great Again is offering this comprehensive package at a promotional rate of $147. This special offer is designed to make high-quality PR services accessible to a broader range of small businesses, enabling them to maximize their media presence and narrative control at an affordable cost.
Take Advantage of this special offer today! Visit MPRGA.com to learn more about the America-Business-First Great Press Release Service and secure your promotional rate. Elevate your American business’s media presence with Make PR Great Again and ensure your story is heard the right way.
German Calas
MakePRGreatAgain
+1 321-450-4780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram