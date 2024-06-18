Governor Abbott Statement On President Biden’s Mass Amnesty Policy

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new policy that will offer mass amnesty to half a million illegal immigrants who have already spent more than a decade violating our laws:

“President Biden's mass amnesty announcement is blatantly illegal and is a desperate pandering for votes in his failing reelection bid. President Biden’s amnesty proposal, just like President Obama’s DAPA and DACA proposals, will be stricken down by the courts for a simple reason: it is Congress, not the President, that has the authority to make or change immigration laws. Rather than solving the border crisis he caused, President Biden’s mass amnesty will be another magnet to attract migrants to flood across our border illegally. President Biden needs to stop rewriting immigration law and start enforcing it.



President Biden gaslighted the American people into thinking that he is taking real action to secure the border by issuing a hollow executive order that will instead invite thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to continue crossing our southern border daily. He is now doubling down by offering mass amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants already in the country. President Biden’s reckless policies have already allowed over 11 million illegal immigrants—including dangerous criminals, gang members, and terrorists—into America. Our country can’t survive four more years of these dangerous open border policies.”

