Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger Join Versatex to Announce $40 Million Expansion in Aliquippa, Creating 80 New Jobs in Beaver County

Versatex is constructing a new $40 million, 96,500-square-foot facility at the Aliquippa Industrial Park, doubling its manufacturing footprint and creating 80 new jobs in Beaver County.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured nearly $2 billion in private sector investments – and his 2024-25 proposed budget prioritizes economic development to help businesses grow and thrive in Pennsylvania.

Aliquippa, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Versatex leadership and local leaders to announce that the company – a leading designer and manufacturer of sustainable outdoor living products – is investing $40 million in a project that includes new production capacity and the construction of a new, 96,500-square-foot facility at the Aliquippa Industrial Park in Beaver County. The project is expected to create at least 80 new jobs, building upon the current workforce of approximately 180 employees based in Aliquippa and over 400 in Scranton.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced nearly $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments – and the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget and Economic Development Strategy prioritize economic development to continue to help businesses grow in Pennsylvania.

“For nearly two decades, Versatex has called Aliquippa home – and with the support of the Commonwealth, Versatex is investing $40 million in Beaver County to double its manufacturing capacity, build out an entirely new production line, and create 80 new jobs,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “This is what is possible when we invest in economic development – and I want more companies to see that Pennsylvania is open for business and we are ready to work with you. That’s why my budget proposes $600 million in economic development initiatives to grow our economy, rebuild our communities, and help Pennsylvania compete to win. We can turn dirt into jobs and do big things again in Pennsylvania – but we need to invest to make it happen.”

In addition to the construction of the new facility, Versatex will also renovate its existing facility at 400 Steel Street in Aliquippa. The project will allow the company to expand its production capacity for existing product lines, begin production of its new composite siding product line, and add machinery that will increase its use of recycled material in the production process. Versatex’s parent company, the AZEK Company, currently employs more than 600 employees across its Aliquippa and Scranton manufacturing locations.

“The Commonwealth’s investment in Versatex is creating and keeping strong, family-sustaining manufacturing jobs right here in Western Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We are open for business, and today’s announcement is another big win for the Commonwealth. We look forward to watching Versatex grow and thrive as a key manufacturer in the region.”

Through DCED, Versatex received a $2.65 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $400,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $160,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

Versatex produces a number of PVC trims, moldings, soffit and custom mill work for the residential renovation and new construction industries. The company was originally formed in 2004 under the name Wolfpac Technologies. In 2018, the company was acquired by The AZEK Company, a leading designer and manufacturer of low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable wood alternative outdoor living and building products, including under its TimberTech and AZEK Exteriors brands.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in this significant expansion of Versatex’s operations in Beaver County,” said Versatex President Scott Van Winter. “This approximately $40 million investment underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. Combined with AZEK’s approximately $58 million investment at its Scranton locations in recent years, we are not only bolstering the local economy but also reinforcing Pennsylvania’s reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse. We are grateful for the support from the Governor’s Action Team and look forward to continuing our work together to build a brighter future for the Aliquippa community and beyond.”

“There is an economic resurgence happening along our riverfront in Aliquippa, Beaver County. The renaissance in these small communities must continue – and this investment from Versatex and the Shapiro Administration will give many Aliquippa residents economic opportunity,” said Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker. “Investments like this are putting people back to work with livable wages to take care of their families – and today’s announcement is the latest example of how we can work together as state and city leaders with our local businesses to create and retain jobs, support our workforce, and maintain our manufacturing history and footprint right here to drive economic growth.”

“Today is yet another chapter in the comeback of making products here in Pennsylvania. When we invest in companies like Versatex, we’re investing in people,” said Representative Robe Matzie. “Having a partner like Governor Shapiro and his team, who are equally committed to competing with other states and planting a flag to all who will listen, shows that Beaver County and all of Pennsylvania is open for business. And like the Governor likes to say, and something I personally and we collectively want, is to get stuff done.”

“We’d like to thank the Commonwealth, Governor Shapiro and our state delegation for all the assistance they have provided to make this happen,” said Lew Villotti, President, Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development. “Versatex is a valued member of our business community. This expansion builds upon Beaver County’s long heritage of manufacturing and through this investment Versatex continues to show their commitment to Beaver County and the Aliquippa area.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposal calls for $600 million in total new and expanded investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy that will enhance DCED’s ability to implement the plan. The investments include:

$500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites online and ensure companies have options for attractive business environments where they can move quickly and thrive in Pennsylvania.

$25 million for the Main Street Matters program, to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth. This new program will build upon and modernize the Keystone Communities program.

$20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets. This funding will be used to incentivize additional private venture capital, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation while proactively investing in entrepreneurs who have historically lacked access to venture capital funding.

$3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge, which will incentivize regional growth, build vibrant and resilient regions, and support communities by investing in the development of comprehensive strategies to propel entire regions forward.

You can read more about Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy online.

For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Shapiro’s budget website.

