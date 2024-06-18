Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Announces Strategic Partnership with CUB in Minnesota Rollout

Summer rollout of Real American Beer continues blistering momentum

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer , the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with CUB , Minnesota's largest grocery store serving millions of customers each month.



"Brother, teaming up with CUB is like winning a championship belt for Real American Beer," said Hulk Hogan. "We're not just distributing beer; we're spreading the spirit of America right through the heart of the North!"

Real American Beer will now be available in CUB locations in Minnesota and beyond. With the announcement, CUB joins an impressive group of outlets now carrying Real American Beer, a list that includes Walmart, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Total Wine & More, and many others.

“Real American Beer is already a phenomenon here in Minnesota, and it’s no surprise. Its exceptional quality, great taste, and unifying message have already established it as a favorite among customers,” said Dave Anglum, Vice President of Adult Beverages at CUB. “We are thrilled to play an early part in what promises to be the next great American beverage brand.”

Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it offers an easy-drinking experience, light in body, and features a crisp, clean finish. The malt provides a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced taste.

“Partnering with CUB represents a significant milestone in our distribution strategy, and another massive boost to our momentum,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “This collaboration allows us to reach more Americans in Minnesota and beyond in partnership with one of the region's most iconic and enduring retailers.”

For more information on where to find Real American Beer at CUB locations or to learn more about the beer, please visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

Media Contact:

press@therealamerican.com