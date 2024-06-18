Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Change of Risk Rating of Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund and Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund and the removal of Soft Cap on Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”), today announced the following changes to Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund (“CVM”) and Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage fund (“UDA”), both managed by Caldwell:



1. Updated Risk Rating



Effective today, the risk rating for both of the CVM and the UDA will be changed from “Low to Medium” to “Medium”. These changes will be reflected in the fund’s renewed fund facts document. These changes are the result of the firm’s annual renewal process and not the result of any alterations to the investment objective, strategy or management of these funds.

2. Removal of Soft Cap



Effective today the soft cap placed on CVM since November 19, 2021 will be removed and the Fund will again be available to purchase by all investors.

About Caldwell Investment Management

Established in 1990, and founded by Thomas S. Caldwell C.M., Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”) provides investment management services to pooled and mutual funds. Caldwell has established and maintained its reputation for excellence in the investment management industry, providing innovative investment solutions to meet the requirements of individual and institutional investors

For further information, please visit our website at www.caldwellinvestment.com or contact us at 416-593-1798 or 1-800-256-2441.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.