New Leaders Are Elected to ACS Foundation

At the recent ACS Board of Regents Meeting, new leaders were elected to the ACS Foundation, which supports College initiatives through voluntary donations. The new leaders are:

Chair: H. Randolph Bailey, MD, FACS, professor of surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, Texas. Dr. Bailey has been on the Foundation Board of Directors since 2018, serving as Vice-Chair from 2022. He has also served the College as a First Vice-President, Regent, Governor, and member of several committees.

Vice-Chair: Nicolas J. Mouawad MD, FACS, chief of vascular and endovascular surgery at McLaren Bay & Heart Institute in Bay City, Michigan. Dr. Mouawad has been on the Foundation Board of Directors since 2019, serving as Secretary since 2022. He has also served the College as Chair of the Resident and Associate Society and as a member of several committees.

Secretary: John H. Stewart IV, MD, MBA, FACS, chair of the department of surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Stewart has been on the Foundation Board of Directors since 2021. He has also served the College as Chair of the Advisory Council Chairs and as a member of several committees.

The Foundation expresses its sincere gratitude to Danny R. Robinette, MD, FACS, for his service as the Immediate Past-Chair and Foundation Director. His leadership was instrumental to the Foundation's success.

Read more about the ACS Foundation, and consider donating to the programs, initiatives, and resources that support areas such as surgical research, education, rural surgery, trauma, and more.