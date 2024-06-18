Manly Man Co. Saves The Day For Forgetful Father's Day Shoppers
Our alibis ensure your Father's Day gift arrives with a smile, even if you forgot to order on time. We've got your back!”VISTA, CA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey shockingly revealed that 26% of Americans forget to buy Father's Day gifts. In response, Manly Man Co., America's premier provider of unique and engaging gifts for men, is stepping in to help those who have left their Father's Day shopping to the last minute.
The innovative 'alibi' concept allows Manly Man Co. to provide cover for those who missed the deadline. If you haven't purchased a Father's Day gift yet Manly Man Co. will take the blame, sparing you from disappointment.
How does it work? Customers can visit Manly Man Co. at www.manlymanco.com/alibi and purchase an alibi for $1 to accompany their late gift. Simply enter your Dad's name and select from a range of serious or humorous excuses:
2024 ALIBIS:
"Sorry [RECIPIENT FIRST NAME], it’s our fault your package is late. [CUSTOMER FIRST NAME] ordered your [OCCASION] gift months ago, but [ALIBI]"
· It was intercepted by a drug sniffing dog who ate it…. so we had to make another.
· Murder hornets and train derailments caused some unforeseen delays.
· We gave it to the mailman (Steve), he thought it was a gift for him and ate it…. so we had to make another.
· As I'm sure you've heard, there's been a lot of 'must see tv' on the last few weeks, so we're a little behind on shipping.
· We spent some additional time making it 'extra manly for you' and that (of course) takes a few more days.
· Turns out carrier pigeons are not as reliable as they used to be, which burned a few days before we tried using FedEx.
· The record setting ice storm in the Midwest this week got in the way.
· Adam from our shipping team was playing hide and seek with your package, and we couldn't find it for a few days.
· Someone keeps pranking us by changing the dates on our calendars so everything is late now. We think it's Adam from the warehouse.
· Unforeseen national shipping delays delayed it several days
· As I'm sure that you have heard, there's another ship blocking the port near your city so it's been unavoidably delayed.
Men seem (mostly) okay with Dad's Day deceptions: In a survey of 1,000 Americans, 69.5% of men said they would pay for an airtight late Father's Day excuse, compared to 53.0% of women. Overall, 9.5% of Americans said yes, and 5.8% said yes if they didn't get caught.
Who do Americans usually blame for late Father's Day gifts? The survey revealed that COVID was blamed by 10.7%, followed by US Mail/Couriers (9.3%), undefined global shortages (7.9%), kids (5.9%), porch pirates (5.7%), and vendors (5.3%). Notably, 62.0% of men blamed porch pirates, compared to 38.0% of women.
See the full survey results here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-reveals-american-dads-dont-get-their-fathers-day-due-301564111.html
For those looking to up their Father's Day gift game, Manly Man Co. offers a range of interesting and innovative options. Manly Man Co's Father's Day gift line-up:
The Famous Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet : A dozen beef jerky 'flowers' arranged in a pint glass vase. Available in three flavors. $69.00 for 8, $89.00 for a full dozen
Bacon Bouquet: An assortment of individually packaged gourmet bacon slices. Includes: 5x Smokehouse - Sweet & Spicy, 5x Smokehouse - Sweet, 5x Smokehouse - Habanero Heat, 5x Smokehouse - Thai Curry. $69.00
Meathearts - Father's Day Edition: Based on our extremely popular Original Meathearts, Carnivores can now enjoy packs of mini laser-etched beef jerky hearts, laser engraved with Father's Day sentiments such as "#1 Dad" and "My Hero. " Each beef Jerky Father's Day heart is made in the USA at The Manly Man Co.'s Southern California headquarters. $24.50
THE MEAT CARD™ : Why would any man want a boring cardboard card when they could get a custom card laser-etched on beef jerky? Customers are encouraged to print whatever message they want to deliver directly to their 'manly man' Dad. (We don't judge. $23.99 for 100 custom characters on a 4"x9" sheet
The Beef Bouquet: A bouquet of gourmet beef sticks in multiple flavors. Includes 5x smokehouse beef sticks, 5x Teriyaki Beef Sticks and 5x smokehouse hot and spicy sticks. $59.00
About Manly Man Co. : Founded by Greg & Jacquie Murray, Manly Man Co. revolutionizes gifting for men with unique and captivating products. Committed to quality, craftsmanship, and innovative designs, Manly Man Co. redefines the gifting experience for men across the country.
Manly Man Co. is a Veteran-Owned Business
Greg Murray
Manly Man Co.
