Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Office for Civil Rights’ Resolution Agreements for University of Michigan and City University of New York

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) entering into resolution agreements with the University of Michigan and the City University of New York regarding Title VI of the of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI):

“Hate has no place on our college campuses—ever. Sadly, we have witnessed a series of deeply concerning incidents in recent months. There’s no question that this is a challenging moment for school communities across the country. The recent commitments made by the University of Michigan and CUNY mark a positive step forward. The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights continues to hold schools accountable for compliance with civil rights standards, including by investigating allegations of discrimination or harassment based on shared Jewish ancestry and shared Palestinian or Muslim ancestry. We will continue to work with school leaders, educators, and students across the country to ensure that everyone has a safe learning environment.”

