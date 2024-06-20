Mental and Health Awareness Welcomes Tobie Spears of Be Humanitarian as New Contributor
Be Humanitarian leads humanitarian trips to Guatemala to fulfill their mission to inspire volunteers to become global citizens and take a hands-on role
In the July issue of MAHA magazine, Tobie shares her insights on collecting donations, fundraising, building trust, and managing disloyalty. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team of contributors.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental and Health Awareness is thrilled to announce a new contributor: Tobie Spears, the Founder of Be Humanitarian. This non-profit organization is dedicated to offering memorable experiences for participants on trips to Guatemala to assist those in need.
— Doré E. Frances, Ph.D, Editor-in-Chief
Tobie is a graduate of the University of Utah with degrees in Political Science and Sociology, along with a Certificate in Criminology.
She remains actively engaged in running Be Humanitarian and organizing humanitarian tours in Guatemala. Tobie was awarded the ENE International Business Philanthropist of the year in 2022.
The collaborations with our contributors are integral to expanding the reach of education and mental health news on our website and in our quarterly magazine. Under the leadership of Dorê E. Frances, the Mental and Health Awareness website and magazine have more than doubled in size over the past two years, significantly expanding their portfolio of education and mental health resources and increasing their magazine subscribers.
