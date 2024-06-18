Aerosol Packaging Market Growth, Size, Share and Trends Set to Reach USD 10.43 Billion by 2031
Aerosol Packaging Market ,Share and Growth Analysis 2023-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aerosol Packaging Market Trends is gearing up for significant expansion, with an estimated annual growth rate of 4.8% according to the SNS Insider report. By 2031, it is forecasted to achieve a market value of USD 10.43 billion, marking a notable rise from USD 7.15 billion recorded in 2023.
The aerosol packaging market flourishes across various sectors like cosmetics deodorants, hairsprays, etc., cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Consumer demand across these industries heavily influences the market, along with economic factors like GDP growth. The pandemic's focus on hygiene boosted healthcare packaging needs, leading to stable growth in recent years. However, traditional propellants and improper disposal of cans which can harm the environment pose challenges. Innovation offers a promising future, with examples like Sidel's PressureSAFE PET container for home and personal care products that addresses sustainability concerns. Overall, the market benefits from near-complete product evacuation 99% and caters to the growing personal care market, driven by trends like the rising focus on personal appearance.
Segment Analysis
By Material: Aluminum holds dominant position in the material breakdown of the aerosol packaging market with share of 59.6%. This is due to its strength under pressure, which prevents container deformation, leaks, and breakage. Additionally, metal's recyclability is a major plus, driving continued growth in this segment.
- Plastic
- Steel
- Aluminum
- Tin Plated Steel
By Product Type: Bottles leads in the global aerosol packaging market, capturing a around 45.5% share. Their dominance flows from extensive customization possibilities and superior branding opportunities. The ease of labeling and printing on bottles allows companies to design eye-catching and memorable packaging for their aerosol products.
- Cans
- Jars
- Bottles & Cylinders
By End Use: The personal care and cosmetics industry is dominant in the aerosol packaging, claiming a massive 41% share. Aerosol cans deliver a fine, even mist, ideal for hairspray and other applications that require uniform distribution for best results.
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Homecare
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Recent Developments Highlighting Technological Advancements and Strategic Alliances
- In January 2024, Partnerships across the value chain play a crucial role in advancing the decarbonization effort, as seen in initiatives such as the Aluminum Cup collaboration at Davos. This project, driven by Ball Corporation, Novelis, and Alcoa, utilizes a blend of 90% recycled aluminum and 10% ultra-low carbon aluminum, produced using Elysis technology.
- Leading aerosol packaging company Berry Global Group, Inc. made a significant sustainability stride in 2023 by pledging to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
North America Pioneers Aerosol Packaging with Innovation and Sustainability Focus
North America leads the aerosol packaging by a strong focus on innovation and eco-friendly practices, holding largest revenue of 36.5%. Strict regulations and consumer preference for convenience and unique products drive demand for new and sustainable packaging solutions across various industries. With major players heavily invested in R&D, North America remains a center for technological advancements and sustainability in the aerosol packaging market.
Europe shows the fastest growth rate in the aerosol packaging market. Led by powerhouses like the UK, Germany, and France, production is expected to climb in Italy, Netherlands, and Spain. Strict regulations push sustainability and safety, aligning with consumer demand for eco-friendly options. This focus on recyclability and reusability, along with strong quality standards, builds trust and fuels market growth. A diverse range of applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries keeps Europe at the forefront of innovation for future packaging needs.
Key Takeaways
- Rising demand from the cosmetics and personal care sector, particularly for hair styling and skincare products, is a key growth driver.
- North America emerges as a frontrunner 36.5% share with its emphasis on innovation, eco-friendly practices, and strict regulations promoting sustainable packaging solutions.
- Increasing consumer focus on hygiene and convenience continues to propel market expansion.
- Gain insights into cutting-edge technologies impacting the industry, allowing to develop innovative packaging solutions that meet future consumer demands.
