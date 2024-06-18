Teton Pass road closure continues, interim detour underway

Jackson, Wyo. Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass remains closed as crews continue work on the interim detour for the Big Fill landslide at milepost 12.8. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractors have also begun work on drainage improvements for the mudslide at milepost 15.

The Big Fill Slide, milepost 12.8 update

WYDOT crews, along with Evans Construction, are nearing completion of the dirt work to construct a temporary detour around the impacted slide area. Crews will then begin preparing the area for paving operations. Officials hope to have the detour paved by the middle of next week, and open to traffic soon after. Updates will be available as construction continues.

The new detour will feature a paved roadway with two 12-foot lanes, one in each direction. The detour will also have concrete barriers protecting motorists from any hazards. The detour has been constructed on the interior of the curve, away from the unstable slide area. In addition, crews are using quality material to build a solid foundation for the road. Geologists are also mapping the site to confirm there are better native soils under the roadway. Crews have taken material off the old embankment and used it as some of the detour fill, which will relieve the driving forces that are pushing on the slide. However, the detour will create a slightly sharper curve and steeper grade. WYDOT plans to reduce the speed through the area to accommodate the grade and increased curvature.

“WYDOT's engineers, geologists and other licensed professionals with several decades of experience have done their due diligence to ensure the detour is safe for traffic,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said.

There will be advanced signage warning drivers of the reduced speed and any other applicable restrictions.

More permanent reconstruction plans are underway. WYDOT engineers are working internally with their geologists, environmental services and planning and design departments to develop long term reconstruction options.

The mudslide, milepost 15 update

Crews have already begun work on a project to improve drainage at milepost 15, the location of the recent mudslide that initially closed WYO 22, Teton Pass. The Wyoming Transportation Commission recently awarded the $880,600 emergency bid to Avail Valley Construction LLC during a special meeting.

Based out of Victor, Idaho, Avail Valley will construct a box culvert at the slide area. The culvert will help improve drainage. WYDOT and crews from Avail have already begun mobilizing for the work. This work was originally scheduled for completion around the same time as the temporary detour, but to provide more flexibility in the schedule, the work may carry on after the temporary detour at milepost 12.8 is opened. However, WYDOT and Avail Valley are committed to conducting the work under two-way traffic, so as not to impact travel on Teton Pass.

In the meantime, commuters are still being asked to detour around, using US 26 through Swan Valley and then into the Snake River Canyon.

WYDOT is thankful for the quick responsiveness and support from other government agencies, including the US Forest Service and the Idaho Transportation Department, which has allowed WYDOT to mobilize quickly with planning and repairs.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html .

Big Fill Slide detour work June 17: Photo shows Evans Construction working on temporary detour. Credit: WYDOT

Big Fill Slide detour work June 17 2: Photo shows WYDOT and Evans working on construction of a temporary detour. Credit: WYDOT