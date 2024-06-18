Brickeye Celebrates 10 Years of Accelerating Digital Transformation in Construction

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickeye , a leading construction IoT and data analytics technology company, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Since its inception in 2014, Brickeye (previously AOMS Technologies) has been committed to accelerating digital transformation in construction by harnessing the power of Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enable job site monitoring and risk mitigation, protecting projects by providing unprecedented visibility and actionable insights to improve how the industry builds and adds value globally.



For a decade, Brickeye has been trusted by leading owners, developers, general contractors, and insurance providers to help mitigate risk, boost productivity, reduce delays/rework, and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects across the globe. With strong investor backing and an extensive network of partners and customers, the award-winning company’s global presence is showcased in over 1,000 projects across several continents. The company continues to make significant strides in its expansion plans, extending services to new countries and projects across concrete monitoring, water mitigation, and environmental risk every year.

“From the very beginning, Brickeye’s diverse team of industry experts has been driven by a genuine passion for construction and technology, fostering a strong collaborative culture and commitment to operational excellence,” said Tim Angus, CEO of Brickeye. “We’re grateful to our loyal employees, customers, and partners for their unwavering support, and we look forward to another decade of success and continued expansion as we continue to establish Brickeye worldwide as a leader in the field of construction risk mitigation.”

Brickeye’s forward-thinking and innovative solutions have been recognized with numerous awards, including a Top Growing Canadian Company by The Globe & Mail; a Top 25 Innovator in Construction by Site News; a recognized IoT Platform by the Ontario General Contractors Association; a 2024 Concrete Contractor Top Product; and more.

To learn more, visit: https://brickeye.com/10-years-anniversary .

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a leading construction technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction and infrastructure industries through IoT-enabled job site monitoring, smart automation, and data analytics solutions. Trusted by leading owners, developers, general contractors, and insurance providers, Brickeye helps mitigate risk, boost productivity, and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects globally. The company’s end-to-end job site platform delivers actionable alerts and intelligent loss-reducing automation to help customers build safer, smarter, and better. To learn more about how Brickeye is advancing the construction industry through superior IoT technology and data analytics, visit www.brickeye.com .

