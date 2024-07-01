TH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting top managers for U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries 1 Tilman Bender, Managing Director of TH Bender & Partners U.S.-German executive recruitment and HR expert Philip Legan joins TH Bender & Partners TH Bender & Partners appoints Philip Legan as Executive Director. LinkedIn page of TH Bender & Partners

TH Bender & Partners continues to solidify its leading role in executive recruitment with Philip Legan as the newest team member.

We are thrilled to welcome Philip to our team. His extensive experience in human resources and executive recruitment... will be invaluable in helping our clients ... fill critical positions...” — Tilman Bender, Managing Director of TH Bender & Partners

TH Bender Partners, the leading executive recruitment company specializing in recruiting top managers for U.S. subsidiaries, is pleased to announce Philip Legan's appointment as an Executive Director. With a strong foundation in international human resources and executive recruitment, Philip Legan brings over two decades of hands-on experience to TH Bender & Partners. Philip began his career as a team leader supporting the global distribution network for a leading U.S. industrial component manufacturer before transitioning to a recruitment role for executive personnel in the U.S.He specializes in identifying, interviewing, and presenting top candidates for key executive positions in the U.S. and Canada, conducting market studies, and supporting business acquisitions. He has successfully placed top-level executives in the automotive, consumer, HVAC, machine tools, medical, and pharmaceutical industries. He leverages his bilingual proficiency in German and English and cultural and market insights to build trust and rapport with clients and candidates, deliver solutions that exceed the needs and expectations of all stakeholders, and ultimately help companies realize their objectives for the North American market.Philip's decade of experience at TÜV SÜD America, Inc., one of the world's largest testing, inspection, and certification companies, is noteworthy. As the regional head of Human Resources and Director of Human Resources for the Americas region, he had full responsibility for all human resource and recruitment matters for the entire Americas region, which had more than 1,200 employees. He managed and oversaw all aspects of recruitment, benefits, compensation (total rewards), employee development, performance management, and retention strategies.He holds an MBA in Leadership and a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification, demonstrating his knowledge and skills in human resource management and business strategy.Philip's strategic insights and strong understanding of the interaction between American subsidiaries and their international parent companies make him a valuable addition to TH Bender & Partners. Tilman Bender, Managing Director of TH Bender & Partners, expressed his enthusiasm about Philip's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Philip to our team. His extensive experience in human resources and executive recruitment, coupled with his deep understanding of the complexities faced by U.S. subsidiaries of DACH companies, will be invaluable in helping our clients build and expand their teams, plan succession, and fill critical positions."TH Bender & Partners is committed to providing their clients with unbiased, reliable assessments and a long-term perspective. With approximately 20 highly experienced employees and a team of German-speaking consultants, the firm offers comprehensive services, including building and expanding teams, succession planning, filling full-time and interim positions, team evaluations, and compensation studies.

